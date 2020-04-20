“Nothing will be like it was before: America in the days of the coronavirus” by Jean-Éric Branaa

Cover of the book “Nothing will be like it was before: America in the time of the coronavirus” by Jean-Éric Branaa @BranaaJean

With more than 30,000 deaths, the United States is the country most mourning for the coronavirus pandemic. First ignored, then mocked by Donald Trump, who saw in it no more deadly virus than an influenza, the pandemic finally reshuffled the cards of the American political game, seven months before the presidential election. In “Nothing will be like it was before: America in the days of the coronavirus” published by V.A. Press, Jean-Éric Branaa draws the lines of the new America emerging from this crisis. Jean-Éric Branaa is a lecturer at Paris II Panthéon-Assas University and a researcher at the Thucydide center and the IRIS institute. Interview.