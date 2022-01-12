Novak Djokovic, dubbed the “Joker,” should be kicked out of tennis over a vaccine scandal, according to Howard Stern.

There are no equivocations here.

After the drama surrounding tennis star Novak Djokovic’s coronavirus vaccination status, Howard Stern had a strong message for him.

“I refer to him as the Joker,” said the 68-year-old DJ on his SiriusXM radio show on Tuesday, January 11.

“You’re such a f–king jerk.”

Last week, the Serbian athlete, 34, made headlines when he was denied entry to Australia due to the country’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

Djokovic claimed he had been granted a “medical exemption” to play in the Australian Open without receiving a vaccine, which is required for entry, but he was detained at the airport on January 5 after officials claimed he “failed to provide appropriate evidence” of his exemption.

On Monday, January 10, an Australian judge ruled that the Olympic medalist could remain in the country, but Djokovic later admitted that he had submitted a false travel declaration when he arrived in Melbourne last week.

He claimed he hadn’t traveled for two weeks before arriving in Australia, but photos appear to show him in Serbia and Spain just prior to his arrival.

In response to the scandal, Stern said on Tuesday, “The first I’ve heard of this guy is that he doesn’t want to get his vaccine and is running around.”

“They should kick him out of tennis right now.”

Djokovic claimed in a statement on Tuesday that the error in his travel declaration was due to “human error” and was “certainly not deliberate” on his part.

“[The declaration] was submitted on my behalf by my support team — as I told immigration officials when I arrived — and my agent sincerely apologizes for the administrative error in ticking the incorrect box about my previous travel before coming to Australia,” he wrote on Instagram.

“We are living in challenging times in the midst of a global pandemic, and mistakes do happen.”

It’s unclear whether Djokovic’s latest admission will lead to his deportation from the United States.

Alex Hawke, Australia’s immigration minister, said he was still thinking about revoking the athlete’s visa.

The penalty for making a false travel declaration in Australia is a maximum of 12 months in prison, according to the Australian Department of Home Affairs’ website.

Stern, who previously called people who refuse to get vaccinated “idiots,” chastised Djokovic for expressing his views.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Howard Stern Says ‘Joker’ Novak Djokovic Should Be Thrown the ‘F–k Out’ of Tennis Over Vaccination Scandal