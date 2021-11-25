NOW 50% OFF PLT Advent Calendar

The release of our favorite advent calendars is something we look forward to in December.

In addition, as part of the PLT black Friday sale, Pretty Little Thing has reduced the price of their 24 day beauty advent calendar by 50%.

* We may receive compensation if you click the links below and purchase the items, but this does not influence our recommendations. Remember to shop around on Black Friday to ensure you get the best deal.

The PLT beauty advent calendar is filled with surprises from big-name brands like Ilamasqua, Morphe, and Palmers, and it’s a great way to stock up your beauty box for the new year.

The entire package is worth £204, so the reduced price of £27.50 (down from £50) is a complete bargain.

The following is a complete list of what’s included in the PrettyLittleThing beauty advent calendar:

PLT offers next-day and 3-5-day delivery options.

PLT’s Saver Delivery is £2.99 and guarantees delivery in 3 to 5 working days; Click and Collect is £3.99 and guarantees delivery in 2-3 working days.

Next-day delivery is also available for £5.99 for all the impatient shoppers.

If you’re a regular PLT customer, the PLT Royalty delivery membership, which costs £9.99 for a year, gives you unlimited next-day delivery.

When it comes to delivery, PrettyLittleThing always seems to have different discount codes, and offers discounted next day delivery or even free delivery on orders over a certain amount from time to time.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]