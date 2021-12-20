Now is your chance to get a pair of faux-leather jeans for less than (dollar)50.

Now is your chance to get a pair of faux-leather jeans for less than $50.

It’s finally time.

Faux-leather clothing has been all the rage recently, and now is the time to join in.

We’re not talking about the purses or shoes you already have — though we adore those, too — but rather items you wouldn’t expect to have a leather look to begin with.

Shirts, dresses, skirts, and pants, of course!

If you’ve been thinking about incorporating faux leather into your wardrobe but have been waiting for the right time, it’s finally here.

Nordstrom has slashed the price of these BP jeans by 20%, bringing them under (dollar)50.

They’re everything we love about the trend, and they’re even available in a variety of sizes…for the time being!

At Nordstrom, you can get the BP Faux Leather Jeans for only (dollar)48, with free shipping!

The faux-leather finish on these jeans is black with a glossy sheen.

They’re cropped to show off all of your favorite booties or mesh socks, and they’re high-waisted for a flattering fit that will visually elongate your legs.

They have a button fly for added edge, as well as belt loops for when you want to accessorize.

These are ultimately faux-leather jeans, so they’ll have everything you love about denim (minus the denim)!

When you see yourself in the mirror wearing these elevated jeans, you won’t believe how much of a fashion icon you’ll feel.

You’ll be a little rock and roll, a little posh, and a little artsy.

But what about the rest of your ensemble?

Don’t be afraid to experiment with these faux-leather jeans.

These aren’t the kind of pants you’ll put on once and only with one outfit.

Experiment with a variety of different vibes; they’ll be fine.

Start with a black tee and chunky-heel booties for a simple yet powerful look.

We also like the mesh top that the Nordstrom model is wearing.

A black top can be easily replaced with a top of any color.

Graphic and patterned tees will look good.

