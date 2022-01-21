Now on Apple TV(plus), the Best Shows to Stream

The Best Apple TV(plus) Shows Right Now

Apple TV(plus) is the place to go if you’re looking for the next binge-worthy show or just a new show to watch every night.

This relatively young streaming giant has everything you could want to watch, and more, from comedy to drama to horror.

Because there are so many great shows to choose from, ET has compiled a list of the best to start with.

You can’t go wrong with the award-winning (and frankly, very beloved) Ted Lasso series if you’re looking for a feel-good, heartwarming way to end your day.

For All Mankind creates an eerie alternate future that is so detailed and elaborate that it is easy to become lost within the show’s reality.

Servant, directed by M Night Shyamalan, will haunt you in the best (and worst) ways, and the third season will premiere in January.

So there will be new episodes soon.

Based on a true story, The Shrink Next Door stars Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd as characters navigating a toxic (and less amusing) psychiatristpatient relationship.

And stars like Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery bring new life to the TV drama genre in Defending Jacob.

While more serious, dramatic shows are currently all the rage, there are still plenty of feel-good shows to binge this year, including Schmigadoon!, which stars Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Jane Krakowski, Alan Cumming, Martin Short, Fred Armisen, and more.

Apple TV(plus) has plenty of TV shows to binge through 2022 and beyond, whether you’re looking for laughter, tears, or a creepy, psychological horror induced sense of suspicion.

Here are some of the most popular shows available on Apple TV(plus).

Ted Lasso is a writer who lives in Los Angeles.

Ted Lasso follows a good-hearted American football coach (Jason Sudeikis) as he travels across the pond to coach professional soccer.

Lasso slowly but steadily melts the hearts of his outwardly stern new team of British footballers, as well as their emotionally closed-off owner, with his infectious optimism and undeniably warm presence.

