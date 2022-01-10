‘Now She Comes to Dinner,’ says Cher about how she and Saweetie became friends.

‘Now She Comes to Dinner,’ says Cher of her friendship with Saweetie.

Cher and Saweetie appear to be an unlikely couple.

These artists, on the other hand, appeared together for MAC’s “Challenge Accepted” campaign, and even shared dinner afterwards.

Here’s what we know about these musicians and what they have to say about their collaborations.

Cher recently partnered with the cosmetics company MAC, starring in an advertising campaign alongside rap artist Saweetie, in addition to working on Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again and creating the Dancing Queen album.

Because Cher was present, it was a particularly emotional project for Saweetie.

“It was such an honor to collaborate with Cher and Mac, two brands I’ve always admired.”

According to Variety, Saweetie said in a statement that “it was the perfect fit.”

“Being a part of Challenge Accepted with Cher was an unforgettable experience because her regal energy is contagious.”

With their waterproof formulas, MAC asked makeup fans to test their products against sweat, water, cold temperatures, and bad weather as part of their “Challenge Accepted” campaign.

Before working together on the MAC campaign, Saweetie and Cher had never met.

However, these artists have become close friends as a result of their collaboration.

Cher has even admitted that she and her boyfriend have dinner together occasionally.

Cher said in an interview with People, “I never met her, but I saw a video and I liked her essence.”

“We got along swimmingly.

She’s coming to dinner now!”

Saweetie frequently collaborates with other musicians in the music industry.

On Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: The Album, released in conjunction with Marvel’s original film, the artist performed “Swan Song” with NIKI.

“Best Friend,” one of her most popular songs, was written with Grammy-nominated artist Doja Cat.

Outside of her work with MAC, Saweetie has appeared in a number of advertisements. The “Best Friend” rapper teamed up with Beats to promote the Beats Fit Pro.

Saweetie even teamed up with McDonald’s to bring the “Saweetie Meal” to a number of fast food restaurants.

Cher is regarded as a pioneer for starring in infomercials and ad campaigns, collaborating with brands decades before it became the norm.

“I had to pay a high price to do [the infomercials].”

“I took a lot of heat for that… [now]things have completely changed,” she said in the People interview.

“The challenge is to keep going.”

Things don’t always go as planned…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.