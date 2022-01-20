‘Now stay my friend,’ Betty White told Fortune Feimster.

When Fortune Feimster was a young journalist, she interviewed Betty White and recalled how sweet and genuine White was to her.

White was extremely personable, according to Feimster, and once told a twentysomething reporter on the phone that they should stay friends.

The conversation stayed with Feimster decades later as a vivid memory.

Feimster has conducted interviews with a number of well-known actors and comedians, and one of her fondest memories is of her time with White.

She said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, “Oh my God, as lovely as you could ever hope.”

“She’s so nice, she’s never done anything.”

She was never like some of the people we talked to who seemed to think of it as a job.

As if I’m speaking to you because so-and-so created whatever.”

“She just seemed to enjoy talking to people,” Feimster added.

“She was also extremely gracious toward me.”

And then she said, ‘Now stay my friend,’ and he just fell.

And, you know, that could have been her signature phrase, but you truly felt like you were her friend, and it’s such a gift that she possessed to make people feel that way.”

According to Feimster, White had a genuine human connection with the person she was speaking with.

She remarked, “You’re just having a normal conversation.”

“I’m working on it with Rachel McAdams.”

I spoke with her for The Wedding Planner, or is it The Wedding Crasher?

With her, I had a very personal interview.

And, believe it or not, that information is significant.

It’s something you’ll remember forever.”

When White died, Feimster shared the same moment on Instagram.

She wrote, “We knew this day would come, but it seemed like she’d live forever in some ways.”

“I’d admired Betty White since I was a child, and I was particularly drawn to her because she resembled my grandmother.

I had the opportunity to interview her over the phone and then in person when I was a journalist.

When I first spoke with her, I was 24 years old and still relatively new to Los Angeles. I was lonely and had yet to make many friends.

“Now stay my friend,” she said at the end of the call, and…

