Now’s your chance to see Bob’s Burgers on the big screen!

The first trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie, which opens in theaters on May 27, was released on May 11 by 20th Century Studios, and it has us saying, “Alright!”

“The new film begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and sabotaging the Belchers’ summer plans.”

While Bob and Linda work to keep the restaurant afloat, their children try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s business.

According to the film description, “as the dangers grow, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.”

“Fresh hot burgers, sexy burgers,” Linda Belcher, dressed as a bikini-clad burger, says in the trailer.

“What are you talking about? It’s summer, and sex sells like hotcakes.”

Tina has high hopes for the summer as the trailer unfolds.

Tina tells her siblings, “Big things are coming for the summer.”

Gene inquires, “Big things like that heat rash you get on occasion?”

“Much bigger,” she responds.

H Jon Benjamin (Bob), John Roberts (Linda), Dan Mintz (Tina), Kristen Schaal (Louise), Eugene Mirman (Gene), Larry Murphy (Teddy), and Kevin Kline (Mr.) star in the film.

Fischoeder is a German word for fish.

What more could we ask for than to see Tina on the big screen?

Season 12 of Bob’s Burgers airs Sundays on Fox while we wait for The Bob’s Burgers Movie to arrive in theaters on Friday, May 27.

