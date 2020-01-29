NTAs 2020: The worst dressed stars include

The National Television Awards recognises TV’s top talent and brings out some of the most entertaining personalities in the industry – but some of the stars on the red carpet on Tuesday evening provided entertainment for all the wrong reasons.

Arriving at London’s O2 Arena, former Love Island star Gabby Allen, 26, led the way for unusual outfit choices, donning a feather-embellished pale pink mini dress with a matching duster coat and a pair of towering metallic platform shoes.

She was joined by fellow islander Maura Higgins, who found the limelight in a bizarre translucent dress with a sheer lilac overlay and feathered sleeves.

There was a rainbow of colour too, although none which seemed to go particularly well with the NTA’s famous red carpet. Little Mix idol Jesy Nelson, in a fierce shade of tangerine, and Sam Faiers, in bubblegum pink satin, were two of the attendees whose attire also stood out.

And proving that the boys can be just as vulnerable to a sartorial mishap, West End star John Barrowman upstaged his own new silver hair-do with a very shiny snakeskin suit – complete with diamond-encrusted belt buckle.

Meanwhile, Hollyoaks star Jessica Fox, 36, certainly stood out in a strapless gold bandeau gown covered in sequins, and EastEnders rising star Maisie Smith, 18, cut a curious figure in a strapless silver dress adorned which she teamed with perspex heels and a mismatched pedicure.

Good Morning Britain’s Political Editor, Ranvir Singh, made an unusual outfit choice in a plunging jumpsuit, adorned with patterned sequins. The presenter had admitted she expected to ‘breathe in’ all night in the revealing outfit.

Jumpsuits proved a popular choice for the evening, with American singer Michelle Visage also donning a sequin-encrusted body suit complete with built-in fingerless gloves and monochrome talons.

The National Television Awards took place at London’s O2 Arena, and was hosted by David Walliams for the first time.

In February, Dermot O’ Leary announced that he would be stepping down after 10 years presenting the show, having himself taken over from Sir Trevor McDonald.

One of the biggest nights in the TV calendar, stars from a rage of shows don their most glamorous looks to attend the lavish ceremony.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly made history as they won the Best Presenter Award for the nineteenth year in a row.

This Morning was also a big winner of the night, with Holly Willoughby, 38, and Phillip Schofield, 57, rejoicing with glee as they kept their decade long reign as Best Daytime Show.