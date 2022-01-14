NuFace, Foreo, and Other Skincare Brands to Try in 2022

NuFace, Foreo, and More: How to Level Up Your Skincare Routine in 2022

If you’re looking for more hydration, clarity, brightness, or firmness in your skin, adding a new product, tool, or device to your morning and evening skincare routine is a great idea! Plus, who knew it could be so much fun?

Adding these new products and accessories to your current skincare routine will only improve the results you’re getting, whether your main concern is dry skin, sensitive skin, aging skin, or acne breakouts.

ET Style has rounded up our favorite skincare, facial tools, and devices, ranging from the popular NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device to Face Gym’s virtual classes on massages with an expert (facial fitness goals, anyone?).

More skincare essentials, including the best cleansers, best face masks, best face oils, and best moisturizers for all skin types, can be found here.

Check out Fenty Beauty’s new Liquid Killawatt foundation, as well as the best nighttime products recommended by popular NYC-based dermatologist Dr.

Shereene Idriss is a character in the film Shereene Idriss.

Here are some of our favorite skincare products:

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS SUBJECT:

How to Level Up Your Skincare Routine in 2022 — NuFace, Foreo and More