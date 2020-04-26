Number of infected people in Germany and worldwide

Düsseldorf, Berlin Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) dampens the hope of opening European travel destinations soon. “A European race for who will allow tourism trips first again leads to unacceptable risks,” said Maas of the “Bild am Sonntag”. He referred to the high infection rate in the Austrian ski resort of Ischgl. Europe needs common criteria for a way back to freedom of travel – “as soon as possible, but as responsible as necessary,” said Maas.

The warnings are apparently triggered by plans by the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who wants to gradually reopen the border for vacationers from the Czech Republic or Germany, for example. “We must not ruin the hard-won successes of the past few weeks,” said Maas. Otherwise there will be travel restrictions for much longer.

The German Travel Association (DRV) meanwhile warns of a bankruptcy wave in the tourism industry. 60 percent of travel agencies and tour operators see themselves threatened by bankruptcy, according to a survey among member companies that the “Bild am Sonntag” is available. One in five companies has already laid off employees, and 80 percent have applied for government aid. The majority of the approximately 11,000 travel agencies and 2,300 tour operators would not survive the crisis, “if the federal government does not soon put a protective shield over the industry,” warned DRV President Norbert Fiebig in the newspaper. Already now there are over 4.8 billion euros in lost sales, previous emergency aid would not be enough.

Minister of Agriculture Julia Klöckner advises a summer vacation in the country. “In rural areas there are many small holiday apartments up to a holiday on a farm with its own living area,” said the CDU politician to the newspapers of the Funke media group. “When it comes to summer holidays, we have to be careful and gradually try to find justifiable relaxation.” In large hotels, where hundreds of guests meet at the breakfast buffet, holidays are currently difficult to imagine.

An overview of the further situation in Germany:

In Germany, the Robert Koch Institute has more than Saturday evening 154,145 cases of infection registered with the new corona virus. At least 5,643 people infected with the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 have reportedly died nationwide so far (as of April 25, 7:45 p.m.). Recover are round according to the RKI website 109,800 people. The Number of reproductions according to estimates by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) as of Friday as in the three days before 0.9. This means that on average almost every infected person infects another person and the number of new cases decreases slightly.

Before starting the Mask requirement in Saarland leaves the state government on weekends Distribute five million masks to the municipalities . At the start of the duty from Monday onwards, they should find their bearers in all Saarland towns and municipalities either by throwing them into the mailbox or at issuing offices, as the state government announced.

Because of the declining number of freight transports According to a media report, the federal government is threatening truck tolls this year in the corona crisis Loss of income in the high three-digit million range In April alone, in which the comprehensive shutdown has a full impact on the economy, the minus could add up to around 100 million euros, reports the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer expected given the dramatic development of the aviation industry far-reaching cuts. "There will be a global reorganization," said Scheuer of the "Welt am Sonntag". "Airports, aircraft manufacturers, airlines – for Germany we have to support and protect." Scheuer assumes that the crisis will change consumer behavior in the long term.

Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil wants to enshrine the right to work from home. "I am working on a new law for a right to a home office, which I will present by autumn. Anyone who wants to, and where the workplace allows it, should be able to work in the home office – even if the corona pandemic is over, "said Heil the" Bild am Sonntag ". Heil also plans longer lost wages for parents who have to look after their children at home due to closed daycare centers in the corona crisis or for people who have to be quarantined because of contact with a corona infected person.

The federal government is relying on the planned Corona warning app according to a report by "Welt am Sonntag" on one decentralized approach to alleviate privacy concerns. Speaking to the ARD capital studio, Chancellor Helge Braun said that they would now "push ahead with a decentralized architecture that only stores the contacts on the devices and thus creates trust".

according to a report by “Welt am Sonntag” on one to alleviate privacy concerns. Speaking to the ARD capital studio, Chancellor Helge Braun said that they would now “push ahead with a decentralized architecture that only stores the contacts on the devices and thus creates trust”. Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz excludes government aid for companies paying dividends in the Corona crisis. “The requirements are clear: Anyone who wants to get a loan from the KfW aid programs must not distribute profits or dividends,” said the SPD politician of the “Bild am Sonntag”. “And when it comes to bonus payments, we also have strict rules that nobody else could be taught.”

An overview of the further situation worldwide:

The one particularly affected by the corona pandemic New York State wants that Number of virus tests drastically increase. "As of today, all pharmacies are allowed to run tests," said Governor Andrew Cuomo. This would make 5,000 new test locations available in one fell swoop. So far, according to Cuomo, New York checks around 20,000 people a day, more than any other US state. Cuomo now wants this number double to 40,000.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe wants the in parliament on Tuesday Government exit strategy from the Corona crisis measures. His office tells. There are strict exit restrictions in France until May 11th.

The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez holds out prospect of further curfew easing. Should the course of the coronavirus pandemic weaken further, be Walks with family members and individual sports activities outdoors possible from May 2, says Sanchez in a TV address.

Argentina extends the nationwide quarantine to 10th of May. President Alberto Fernandez's office said so. The measure, which the government enacted in mid-March, should actually expire on Sunday. The country has so far 3,780 coronavirus infections and 185 deaths reported.

US President Donald Trump is apparently putting its regular press conferences in the corona crisis to the test. What was the point of holding press conferences in the White House when the media "asked nothing but hostile questions & then refused to report the truth or facts," Trump wrote on Twitter. That is not worth the effort. There was no such briefing on Saturday. Also for Sunday there was none on Trump's schedule.

The Car maker Tesla According to a media report, first employees will return to its assembly plant near San Francisco next week. This is reported by the Bloomberg news agency. The company had previously announced resume normal operations on May 4th to want. Tesla ceased production at its Fremont, California plant on March 24.

Because of the corona virus pandemic, is now also in Tajikistan interrupted the football season. At the beginning of April the season in the Central Asian country started with games without spectators. Tajikistan was one of the few countries where football is still played today – alongside Belarus, Turkmenistan, Nicaragua and Burundi. So far there are no coronavirus infected people in Tajikistan, according to official information.

