Nurse claims she is the owner of a ‘transgender cat’

A nurse claims she is the proud owner of a ‘transgender cat’ as the Tom she rescued became a Queen – thanks to a sex change operation to relieve urinary problems.

When Krista Lee, 51, fell in love with a grey and white moggy called Lewis in June last year at her local shelter, she was delighted to be allowed to take him home that day, as he had already been neutered and inoculated.

But it soon became clear to Krista and her grocery store worker husband Sean, 56, of The Triangle, North Carolina, that one-year-old Lewis was struggling to pass water and, when he did, it contained traces of blood.

Thinking he had an infection, they were shocked when their vet said a skin flap around his penis was stopping him from peeing properly and suggested surgery.

The vet suggested to either to make a bigger opening, or to remove Lewis’ ‘cathood’ entirely, inverting the remaining skin to create a permanent passage for urine to run from the perineum, which is closer to the anus.

Krista explained: ‘The vet told us that, because Lewis’ skin was so swollen, the first option was unlikely to work.

‘We didn’t want to end up putting him through more surgery further down the road, so we went for option two.

‘They basically removed his penis, then made an opening like you’d find on a female cat with the skin left behind’.

Male and female cats adopt a similar posture while urinating, spreading their hind legs so that their paws are pointing in the opposite direction.

They then lift their tail, which is usually held still, and release the urine downwards.

Males urinate out of their penis and the urine comes out further towards the front of their body than a female, where the bodily fluid exits from the urethra near the vagina and anus at the very rear of the animal.

Krista and Lewis had first bonded over their love of animals when they met through dating website Match.com in September 2018, and Sean told Krista that his moggy, Fred, was feeling lonely after his sister had died.

So, when they became a proper couple, they decided to adopt another kitten to keep Fred company – heading to their local shelter last summer, where Krista fell for Lewis, who she still refers to as male.

‘He was so sweet and cuddly – I fell in love,’ she said.

Taking him home, she set him up in her bathroom so he could get used to his new surroundings before being introduced to Fred, and the rest of the house.

But it soon became clear that there was a problem.

She continued: ‘I was working nights as a nurse at the time, and I came back from a shift right after we’d got Lewis to find he had peed all over the floor, and that the pee had blood in it.

‘I took him to the vet, who noted that the skin around his penis was very swollen and thought it was perhaps something like a urine infection.’

Sadly, though, the antibiotics Lewis was given did not work and he remained in pain, prompting Krista to book an emergency veterinary appointment, at which the skin flap blocking the Tom cat from urinating properly was discovered.

‘The urine was basically getting stuck in this skin flap,’ she explained. ‘He’d dribble little bits all over the house, but we didn’t want it to store up as that could have caused a really nasty infection.’

After talking her options through with the vet, Krista decided to go for a procedure called a perineal urethrostomy.

Often likened to a ‘sex change’ operation, it is commonly performed on male cats with a urinary obstruction, and sees much of the penis – plus a narrow portion of the urethra, which carries wee from the bladder out of the body – being removed.

A new opening, similar to that of a female cat, is then created out of the skin left behind.

‘Lewis had the surgery on 20 August last year,’ Krista recalled. ‘They kept him in overnight to monitor him and make sure he was okay, but we brought him back home the next day.

‘It took a few weeks for him to regain bladder control, and he had to wear a little cone, so we wouldn’t pick his stitches, but we soon saw a remarkable difference in him.’

Now, eight months on, Lewis is doing fantastically.

Krista and Sean have even added two more rescue moggies to their menagerie, bringing the grand total to four.

Krista concluded: ‘We do sometimes have the odd problem with one of the cats peeing out of the litterbox, but when there are four of them, it’s hard to know who has done it, so we can’t blame Lewis.

‘We’ve decided to keep his name, as it’s what we know him as and it suits him.

We are so glad he’s okay. He’s such a lovely, affectionate little thing, and definitely a part of the family.’