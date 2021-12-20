Nutcracker, London Coliseum, review: Forget about sweet dreams; this oddball production transports you to a nightmare land.

Nutcracker, London Coliseum, review: Forget about sweet dreams; this oddball production transports you to a nightmare-filled land.

This isn’t the best production of Tchaikovsky’s seasonal classic (there are four currently showing in London), but it’s worth seeing for the terrifying mangy fighting rodents.

Regardless of how you look at it, The Nutcracker is a tale set in a dreamy landscape.

Only one of London’s four – yes, four – competing Christmas productions, however, ventures into nightmare territory.

Tchaikovsky’s seasonal classic is a gentle, nostalgia-soaked amble through a traditional favorite, and the English National Ballet’s staging of it is a gentle, nostalgia-soaked amble through it.

It’s reassuring, cosy, and competent, but it lacks the brilliance of the Royal Ballet’s immaculate, frost-tinted version at the Royal Opera House or Matthew Bourne’s Willy Wonka-inspired remix at Sadler’s Wells.

This joint creation by Toer van Schayk and Wayne Eagling does, however, have a few peculiarities that give it its own distinct flavor and appeal.

The best of these is a gang of sinister fighting mice who float into Clara’s sleepy world and declare war on her toy soldiers.

With exposed skulls in place of heads, vacant or glowing eye sockets, and hinged, bitey jaws, the mangy-looking rodents look genuinely menacing when thrown into the otherwise delightfully kitsch Victorian setting.

This is a make-believe world of waltzing flowers and heroic princes, but it’s not exactly a relaxing dreamscape.

Another unique feature of this version is that Clara and the Sugar Plum Fairy are both played by the same dancer.

This isn’t a bad thing in this case because it means more screen time for Erina Takahashi, who plays both roles with a delicious somnambulant quality.

The child version of Clara, Annalise Wainwright-Jones, is also impressively confident and feather-light in her movements.

However, Clara’s dual role contributes to the overall disconnect between Acts 1 and 2, partly because she is absent from the story for the majority of the second half.

Fortunately, there are other post-interval highlights to divert attention away from the plot flaws.

The deep pink dancing flowers, in particular.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Nutcracker, London Coliseum, review: Forget sweet dreams, this quirky production enters a land of nightmares