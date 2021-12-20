Nutmeg and raisins are among the Christmas foods your pets should avoid.

From nutmeg to raisins, there are some Christmas foods that your pets should avoid.

MANY OF US SPEND A LOT OF TIME DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON preparing delicious dishes to share with our loved ones.

However, when considering the family’s food preferences, one member’s dietary restrictions should be considered: the house pet.

When you cook in the kitchen or eat in the dining room, there are bound to be a few crumbs on the floor.

And, while your dog may be ecstatic to try the delicious-smelling human food he’s found, it could be extremely dangerous and life-threatening.

We’ve compiled a list of common holiday foods you should keep away from your dogs to protect your family pooch and avoid a Christmas Day disaster:

Even though we all enjoy a silky holiday fudge, we must be careful not to leave any leftovers within reach of our dogs.

Toxic substances in chocolate, particularly dark chocolate, can cause vomiting, diarrhea, hyperactivity, abnormal heart rhythm, tremors, and seizures in your pets.

At many of our Christmas dinner parties, honey-baked ham is a sweet and savory staple.

This food, on the other hand, could send your dog to the vet right away.

Its high salt and sugar content can cause digestive problems in puppies and can even lead to pancreatitis.

Throwing in some chopped grapes and dried raisins to a winter salad is a delicious combination.

However, these small fruits can cause serious harm to your pets.

They usually cause vomiting, but they can also lead to kidney failure if consumed.

Warm macadamia nut cookies sound like the ideal accompaniment to a holiday film.

Just make sure your furry friends can’t get to them.

Even a few bites can cause back leg weakness, hyperthermia, and vomiting.

While you’re here, keep other nuts out of your dog’s reach, such as almonds, pecans, and walnuts, because their oil content can cause painful reactions.

Although these two ingredients can add a peppery kick to a holiday gravy, it’s critical that we keep our dogs away from them.

Thiosulphate is a substance that can cause amenia in your pet and kill his red blood cells.

Although a large glass of creamy eggnog will get your holiday party started, one of the drink’s signature ingredients should be stored with caution if you have a dog.

Myristicin, a compound found in nutmeg, is toxic to dogs and can cause dizziness, a racing heart, seizures, and hallucinations.

It’s not just eggnog that needs to be avoided; all types of alcoholic beverages should be avoided as well.

Most of us are aware that drinking too much alcohol can lead to…

