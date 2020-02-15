Nutrition coach, 35, who hasn’t drank water in a YEAR

A woman who says she hadn’t drank any water for a year claims that ‘dry fasting’ has overhauled her health.

Sophie Partik, 35, who lives in Bali, Indonesia, began dry fasting a year ago, and now claims it has cured her aching joints, puffy eyes, food allergies, bad skin and digestive issues.

The nutrition coach and yoga teacher dry fasts every day for 13-14 hours, and when she does consume liquids, she drinks only ‘living water’, such as juice from fruit.

Sophie claims she’s able to get all the nutrients her body needs from fruits, vegetables, juices and coconut water.

She said: ‘I had extreme swelling in my face and joints, as well as puffiness – I was so swollen, I looked sick.

‘The doctors were telling me there is nothing wrong with me and if I’d like to get rid off the puffy eyes I could undergo a surgery.

‘A friend who had tried dry fasting suggested it and I thought I’d give it a try.

‘Pretty much straight away the puffiness started to get better so I wanted to research a bit more.

‘I have been looking for answers all my life and I thought that the universe’s way of sending them to me.

‘Drinking bottled water and water from the faucet actually makes your kidneys overwork and flushes all the nutrients out of your body.

‘You don’t need water to stay hydrated, it really just makes you feel bloated.

‘When you start dry fasting, you soon realise your body doesn’t need water.

‘I feel better than ever, very energised and it’s so good for your kidneys- once they take a break for a few hours, they work much better after.

‘At first it’s tricky because your mouth gets dry and then your brain is telling you that you need a drink.

‘It’s in our mind that we need water, I know I am not dehydrated but it takes patience to overcome our desires.

‘At the beginning it’s hard but then It’s very releasing, it’s the best psychotherapy, instead of eating and drinking I have so much time to focus on other things.

‘It’s great in an emotional level, for releasing the blockages- of course you need the appropriate environment too.

‘It’s not for everyone, it has to come from within.’

Sophie who dreams of being able to dry fast for ten days, revealed the maximum she’s managed to achieve so far is 52 hours.

She adds that she understands it’s not for everyone and urges people who would like to try it to prepare their bodies with fruits and juices a few days before starting.

Sophie said although her family doesn’t understand it, she has received a lot of support from social media users, who can see how well she looks.

‘My family asked me if I’m in a cult when I told them,’ she added. ‘I have stopped trying to explain because they get even more confused.

‘They can see that I workout, I sleep less than them and I’m glowing and feel super energised. I think I look the best I have ever looked.’

