Nyonisela Sioh is NeNe Leakes’ new boyfriend.

NeNe Leakes is a television personality, fashion designer, and entrepreneur who has made a career out of always speaking her mind and being open with her fans.

Leakes, who has had a difficult year personally, made headlines recently when she went out on a date night with her boyfriend.

In honor of the night out, Leakes posted some amusing photos to social media, which quickly sparked discussion about her new boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh.

As a cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008, Leakes first gained notoriety.

From 2008 to 2015, Leakes was a mainstay on the show before departing for a two-year hiatus.

She eventually made a comeback in 2017 and stayed on the hit Bravo series until 2020.

Leakes has been a mainstay of reality television for over a decade, hosting and appearing as a guest on a variety of shows—and even acting in a few projects, including the comedy-drama series Glee.

Aside from her work as a reality TV star, Leakes has built a successful business career, launching her own clothing line and opening specialty clothing boutiques across the United States.

In 2014, Leakes made her Broadway debut in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, followed by a performance in Chicago the following year.

Leakes’ personal life has always piqued the interest of her fans.

As a result, when she stepped out with her new boyfriend in late December, she created quite a stir on social media.

Leakes posted a series of short videos to her Instagram Story during the night out.

“It’s nearly Christmas Eve.

According to Page Six, Leakes said in one video, “I’m having dinner with…” before panning the camera over to her new beau.

She also shared some videos of the couple enjoying a decadent meal of lobster and cocktails.

According to Page Six, her boyfriend, Sioh, is a successful fashion designer who has been dating Leakes for about a month, after first being seen with her around the time of her 54th birthday party.

Nyoni Couture, a suit company with locations in North Carolina and Georgia, is owned by Sioh.

Sioh and Leakes appear to have a lot in common, given his keen interest in fashion.