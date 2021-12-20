Nyonisela Sioh is the boyfriend of NeNe Leakes.

Who is Nyonisela Sioh, NeNe Leakes’ boyfriend?

Nene Leakes, a television star, has rekindled her romance with Nyonisela Sioh.

Nene’s love life is making headlines again after her husband, Gregg Leakes, died of colon cancer in September of 2021.

The Liberian businessman owns a suit company in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to TMZ.

On social media, he frequently promotes his men’s suit company, Nyoni Couture.

While it’s unclear how long Nene Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh have been together, according to the outlet, Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of reality TV co-star Cynthia Bailey, introduced them.

On December 16, Nene and Nyonisela shared multiple Instagram photos of themselves celebrating her birthday.

The new relationship for the RHOA alum comes just months after her husband, Gregg, passed away.

“It was difficult,” Nene said of being Gregg’s caretaker since he was first diagnosed with cancer.

“The last five days before his passing was really beautiful,” Nene told People after Gregg passed away on September 1, 2021.

His whole family was present.

His closest friends were in attendance.

There were a few of our closest friends in attendance.

We all sat with him at all hours of the day and night.”

“We talked a lot, and we made peace with what was going on,” she continued.

“I’m not going to leave you,” she said, quoting her late husband’s last words to her.

God is going to shower you with blessings.”

“I told him I wouldn’t have chosen any other husband than him,” Nene explained.

“I married you twice, crazy man,” I said.

“He took a deep breath, and then he stopped,” she recalled.

The reality star continued, “He said he wanted me to move on with my life.”

Nene Leakes married Gregg in 1997, but the couple divorced in 2011.

In 2013, they rekindled their relationship and married for the second time later that year.

Gregg died of colon cancer in September of 2021, and the couple remained married.

NeNe paid a touching tribute to her late husband on Instagram a few days after his death.