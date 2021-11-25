‘Obesity Med’ doesn’t have the ‘Gratuitous Freak Show Aspects’ of ‘My 600-Lb Life,’ according to fans.

‘Obesity Med,’ according to fans, lacks the ‘Gratuitous Freak Show Aspects’ of ‘My 600-Lb Life.’

TLC has long been a favorite of reality television viewers.

TLC frequently highlights fringe elements of society, such as Jon and Kate Plus 8 and My Strange Addiction.

While many viewers enjoy TLC’s unique programs, others have criticized some of them, including the infamous My 600-lb Life.

And now that TLC has released Obesity Med, a show about the effects of obesity, some fans are comparing the two shows on Reddit.

Since its premiere on TLC in 2012, My 600-Lb Life has been a hit.

Every season, it draws in a large number of new and returning viewers.

The show follows morbidly obese people who weigh at least 600 pounds when they first appear on the show.

Throughout each season, viewers will watch as the subjects attempt to achieve a healthy weight for good by adopting healthy habits and possibly undergoing surgery.

A newer TLC program follows the weight-loss journeys of obese people.

Obesity Med is a medical drama that premiered in January 2021 and follows two morbidly obese people as they attempt to lose weight.

Despite the fact that Obesity Med is still in its first season and has only aired a few episodes, fans have already raved about the show.

“I’ve been consuming this fat for the past forty years.”

It irritates me.

I’m no longer interested in being friends with it.

I’m ready to be done with it!”

Fans on Reddit have argued that Obesity Med is a better option for entertainment than My 600-Lb Life.

“It has hints of M600L, but without the gratuitous freak show aspects (dramatic music, binge fests, filthy closeups, etc.),” one viewer wrote.

“The two characters on the show were both parents who were articulate, lived in nice houses, and were very upbeat.”

It was a refreshing change.

I’d definitely watch it again.”

“It’s such a palate-cleanser from what we’re used to!” one person commented. “The one-year follow-up and optimistic feel of the…

“No, James! You can’t use your stomach to go catch catfish! We have to send it to pathology.” Follow both James and Dr. Bo in #ObesityMed TONIGHT at 10/9c! Make sure to set your DVR. pic.twitter.com/idDxdWtMhd — TLC Network (@TLC) January 28, 2021

“I’ve taken this fat for forty years. I’m tired of it. I don’t wanna be friends with it anymore. I’m ready to get rid of it!” Watch James and Dr. Bo reminisce about their childhoods and find out how the consult goes in #ObesityMed TONIGHT at 10/9c. Make sure to set your DVR. pic.twitter.com/ZqK9xrmIDr — TLC Network (@TLC) January 27, 2021