Obi-Wan Kenobi is played by O’Shea Jackson Jr. in the film Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi.

It turns out that being a part of a Star Wars television show is a fantastic job.

According to O’Shea Jackson, who will star in Disney(plus)’s upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, set to premiere in 2022, this is the case.

Jackson tells ComicBook.com’s sister site PopCulture.com that his Star Wars role is “the best job I ever had in my life,” but he keeps his identity a secret by feigning a phone call from his boss when asked about it.

“I believe Mickey Mouse is trying to reach out to me, man.”

“I’ll have to get that,” Jackson jokes.

“It was such an honor to work on Star Wars,” Jackson said.

I’m a complete nerd.

I’m a complete nerd, as anyone who knows me well knows.

“I just want to go back,” Jackson joked, “because that was the best job I ever had.”

I’m hoping there will be reshoots.

I’m excited for people to see it.

I’m looking forward to seeing a trailer for this film.

“Like everyone else, I’m drooling.”

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith takes place 10 years after Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Between the prequel and original Star Wars trilogies, Ewan McGregor reprises his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Hayden Christensen reprises his role as Anakin Skywalker, now Darth Vader, following his conversion to the dark side.

Kathleen Kennedy, who produced Star Wars, recently spoke about the actors’ reunion.

“Being on set and watching the two of them get excited was the most exciting part,” Kennedy told Empire Magazine.

“They hadn’t seen each other in quite some time.”

I was surprised by how emotional it was for each of them to be cast in these roles again, and how much Star Wars meant to them.

Their careers were just getting started.”

Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse will play Owen and Beru Lars, respectively, with Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Maya Erskine playing unspecified roles.

Some fans believe Obi-Wan’s Jed master, Qui-Gon Jinn (played by Liam Neeson in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace), will appear as a Force ghost, though Neeson denies it.

