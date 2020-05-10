Obituary: Little Richard and the redemption of mankind

SJohn Lennon testified when he first heard Little Richard’s “Long Tall Sally”; he denied his king and colored his faith black: “I didn’t want to leave Elvis, but that was so much better.” When the young Jimi Hendrix, in 1964/1965 for almost ten months in the master’s book, because of “unreliability” – or because unreasonably underchallenged with “Long Tall Sally” – when he was fired, he wanted to “do with the guitar what Little Richard does with his voice”. And did it.

Without Little Richard, Mick Jagger, David Bowie, James Brown, Prince and Freddie Mercury would have felt, moved and put on make-up for another androgynous showmaster. The Beatles could not have copied the falsetto screams (“Whooo!”) And Michael Jackson the syncopated rut. And before and after him, nobody has covered so shamelessly sweaty sex with nonsense texts like “Tutti Frutti” and “Good Golly Miss Molly”.

also read

Little Richard was bitter, not astonished, that his pupils and copyists greatly exceeded his fame and fortune in the 1960s. “I don’t think I ever got what I deserved,” he noted in 2010, when the Rolling Stone readers voted the 78-year-old eighth among the “100 Greatest Artists”. The Beatles, the Stones, James Brown and Hendrix, they would all have started under and through him: “I raised them, I talked to them, and they will always land in front of me (in the rankings).”

Little Richard conciliated his comment in “Rolling Stone”. Although he actually deserves first place, he indicated: “But it is a pleasure to still be here. I think if people want joy and fun and happiness, they want to hear the old rock and roll. And I’m glad I was part of it. ”Little Richard died on May 9 at the age of 87 – bone cancer was the cause of death, according to his longtime lawyer Bill Sobel.

Little Richard has released at least two dozen albums on more than a dozen different labels, not including compilations, film songs and live recordings. Twice (1957 to 1964 and 1977 to 1985) he largely withdrew from the show business for years in order to educate himself religiously and to spread the good news as a priest and gospel singer. These pious breaks, which were followed by laborious comebacks, were not PR gags. On the contrary, nothing weakened Little Richard’s career, especially in Europe, than singing about Jesus.

also read

His reputation as a pioneer of self-confessed gays in rock business also suffered when he fervently cheered on a talk show in the 1980s that with the help of the Almighty he had conquered being gay. “God cleaned me up, he reminded me that he created Adam and Eve, not Steve. I am a (whole) man for the first time in my life. “

His early, less pious fans were reassured that Little Richard’s change didn’t seem to last forever. Sex, drugs, God, rock ‘n’ roll and a double life in the sexes inspired him and almost ruined it a few times. But just as little Elvis could be permanently insulted by the fat Vegas Elvis, little short-tempered Little Richard, who maintained his memorial full-time, could not do anything to great Little Richard of the fifties and sixties.

The miracle had been accomplished long ago. Richard Wayne Penniman, born in 1932 as the third of twelve children in a poor family in Macon, Georgia, didn’t really have a chance to do more than emulate his father, who lived by praising God as a preacher and making schnapps. Richard learned to sing and play the piano in church. The father hit and tortured the boy when he showed his homosexual tendencies. “I wanted seven sons, and you broke it, I wish you weren’t my son!” So the old man cursed him in a scene from a biographical film in 2000. Little Richard’s tears came when he talked about Donny and Marie Osmond told about it. At the age of 14 he left home, where he was not welcome.

also read

He learned his trade in road shows and Vaudeville theaters, and in 1951 he recorded his first songs. But it was only “Tutti Frutti”, recorded for the specialty label in 1956, that brought him a breakthrough and a world hit. Racial segregation still prevailed, also in music. The black rhythm ‘n’ blues hadn’t lost anything in the pop charts, where white crooners like Pat Boone ruled and cashed in. With “Tutti Frutti” they made their breakthrough into the pop camp. “AWopBopALooBopALopBamBoom”, his Scat entry into the song, was as outrageous and liberating as his Sue’s art of love, “who knows what she has to do”, for example when she “rocks east” and then west.

Little Richard’s shows outshone everything Elvis and Buddy Holly put on the stage. His rough, unleashed vocals, which reminded an enthusiastic critic of the “roar of an angry bull”, and his hammering boogie-woogie piano, often played standing up, would not have needed a band to spoil the youth. The sweat flowed freely, it made even young men wild when he took off his soaked shirt and made it circle over his head as if he were throwing it into the crowd.

Promotions

At the same time, he cultivated a conservative quirk. For years he kept tenor saxophonists as soloists who had all the freedom and were more able to cope with his vocal power than the guitarists who were still good at the time and dedicated to jazz. Little Richard, with a thin upper lip beard, heavily made up and with artificial eyelashes, wore a piled-up pompadour hairstyle as high as his face. He later replaced it with a long hair wig. No musician had shown him this travesty game. Long before Liberace, he wore gold glittering cloaks and boots.

also read

White kids of shocked parents bought his records, soon blacks barely made up ten percent of his audience. Little Richard believed that white America only allowed him to make his girls dance so wildly because he staged himself as a gay man. “They let me sing because they said he’s a good boy, not a man. They wouldn’t have allowed a straight guy to do that. ”If so, it explains Little Richard’s relatively weak following in the Black Community, which traditionally maintains homophobia true to the Church. The girls were not deterred by this. In a film scene, panties fly to him in a dozen in concert. “I took it to wipe the sweat away.”

Little Richard had long had the Cadillacs he had dreamed of when he swore off rock and roll after a revival experience in 1957 and retired to religious studies for years. English boys like John Lennon and Keith Richards used the early years of his retreat, which he frequently interrupted on tour, to learn from his records. When he wanted to return, the “British invasion” of the United States had started. Little Richard toured the world with Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, Bo Diddley and other aged pioneers in a package; In addition to the still nameless Beatles, he played gigs in northern England and Hamburg in 1962, soon a rhythm-and-blues band called Rolling Stones was lucky enough to fuel provincial halls for Little Richard. They looked at him, learned from him, copied him shamelessly. Blackfacing, without make-up, blackened voices with London and Liverpool accents.

also read

It must have wormed their American teacher, whom some called the “architect of rock ‘n’ roll”. After all, the pioneers benefited from their epigones with regular rock ’n’ roll revivals; and, fairly, as superstars, they never tired of naming their black role models and occasionally, like Eric Clapton, employing well-paid support acts. Little Richard remained one of the heroes, even when he increased his self-adulation on stage to the embarrassment due to a lack of musical ideas. He was hired as an actor in films, he was a welcome talk show guest.

Little Richard was smart, he could say something about business, including racism, homophobia, drugs and the search for God. He could credibly conjure up the times when he had to sleep and eat in the car on tour because hotels and restaurants served “whites only”. Discrimination was exposed on stage. But only as long as the show lasted.

The entertainer Little Richard never disappointed. One of his trademarks was the famously insulted “Shut up!” Towards the audience if it clapped too long. As once when the white parents allowed him, the black gay, to sing their daughters in ecstasy, he was allowed to do everything in the Little Richards fool’s mask on the talk show stage. It went on for a long time. Over time, the man became his own life exhibition. And you knew what you owed him. Like David Letterman, who announced him on his late night show in 1982: “It’s impossible to imagine what rock and roll would be like if our next guest had never been born.”

also read

In recent years, Little Richard has appeared as an evangelist who has testified on religious cable channels. In 2013, he announced his final withdrawal from the entertainment business. In the fall of 2017, he was seen in a wheelchair at a service on the Three Angels Broadcasting Network – two months before his 85th birthday, bald, with only his teeth fully front. He held folded glasses in his left hand and a handkerchief in his right hand.

His hosts called him “Brother Richard” and flattered him. What he testifies here is more important than what he has ever sung. Poisoned praise. But he did not show anything and raved that Jesus would come to them soon. Brother “Little” Richard soon spoke for an hour, and the community muttered countless “Amen!” Together they raised their hands to pray. And brother Richard remembered the sinner Little Richard and said to God’s son: “Even if you have a problem with rock’n’roll – will you come down?”