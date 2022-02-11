Observe Jamie Dornan’s Departure from Mr.

Before it premieres on HBO Max on March 3rd, check out the action-packed trailer for the Jamie Dornan-led series The Tourist.

Prior to its March 3 premiere date, HBO Max debuted the first trailer for its new series The Tourist, starring Jamie Dornan.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actor plays a man who wakes up with amnesia in an Australian hospital.

The series description reads, “A single clue sets him on a frantic journey to remember who he is and why someone wants him dead.”

“Any news is big news in Burnt Ridge, and not everyone can be trusted.”

“Shifting alliances, uncertain connections, and dark truths lurk just beyond reach,” the description continues, “as the harsh conditions of the Australian outback set the stage for a painful reckoning.”

One of the hospital employees tells the man, “You’re awake.”

“You were involved in a car accident.”

Cops were unable to locate any identification. Could you please tell me your name?”

He responds, “I don’t remember…anything.”

Helen Chambers (Danielle Macdonald), a probationary constable, arrives at the hospital to take his statement, an armed man named Billy (Lafur Darri Lafsson) arrives to look for him, and a person buried underground yells for help.

The man in the video asks, “Why would someone want me dead?”

“What if all of my memories don’t want to be found?”

Shalom Brune-Franklin, Damon Herriman, and Alex Dimitriades appear in the Lisa Scott-produced and Chris Sweeney-directed series.

What exactly is this man’s true identity?

The Tourist will premiere on HBO Max on March 3rd.

