‘Obviously, I don’t look like Nicole Kidman,’ Liisi LaFontaine says of her role as Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

‘Obviously, I do not look like Nicole Kidman,’ Liisi LaFontaine says of her role as Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

The singer talks about representation, reimagining Satine, and her father’s death when she was a teenager as she stars in the West End adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s film.

A yawn escapes Liisi LaFontaine’s lips.

The American singer was soaring onto a West End stage on a bejewelled swing just over 12 hours ago, before high-kicking her way through Moulin Rouge! The Musical– she is playing Satine, the doomed courtesan played on screen by Nicole Kidman.

So it’s no surprise that she’s exhausted.

“You have to be the gleaming diamond as Satine, but you also have to be quick and funny.”

Then there’s the matter of falling in love with someone.

“And then you have to cough and die of consumption, and then you have to die,” she adds wryly.

“It’s a grind.”

It was always going to be a high-octane show.

The love story of impoverished young poet Christian and cabaret star Satine is depicted in Baz Luhrmann’s original 2001 film, which bursts with energy.

It grossed (dollar)179 million at the box office, and the stage show was equally well-received, winning ten Tony Awards on Broadway.

The musical, which is finally kicking off at London’s Piccadilly theatre after being postponed by Covid last month, is directed by Alex Timbers and has a book by John Logan. It stays true to the film.

From her Camden apartment, LaFontaine says, “It’s just as spectacular and eye-catching.”

Expect Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” and Katy Perry’s “Firework” on the soundtrack, as well as enthusiastic audience participation based on “how drunk they are – Saturday and Sunday it’s a full singalong.”

LaFontaine, 27, is self-assured and dryly funny, with a relaxed Californian accent.

She made her West End debut five years ago as Deena (the role played by Beyoncé in the film) in the Dreamgirls revival, and she’s flown in from Los Angeles to play Satine opposite Rada-trained New Yorker Jamie Bogyo.

She’s wanted the part ever since she saw Moulin Rouge! on Broadway.

“I was sitting in the very last row of the theatre and just gasped, thinking to myself, ‘I have to do this.'”

