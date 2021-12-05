Odds and Ends on ‘Days of Our Lives’: Victoria Konefal Reveals ‘Cin’ Spoilers, Trevor Donovan’s New Job

Victoria Konefal Reveals ‘Cin’ Spoilers, Trevor Donovan’s New Job on ‘Days of Our Lives’ Odds and Ends

The Days of Our Lives news roundup this week is full of good news for Cin shippers.

She spilled the beans on what fans can expect from this new “super couple” pairing in the coming episodes in a recent interview.

In addition, fan favorite Trevor Donovan, who played Jeremy, has just wrapped filming on a new Christmas film!

Victoria Konefal began her career on Days of Our Lives as a young actor.

She’s since gone on to create her own legacy.

She’s not only playing a legacy character in Ciara, as the offspring of “super couple” Bo and Hope, but she’s also one-half of a beloved super couple in “Cin” (Ben and Ciara).

For the holidays, Salem is full of surprises, from deadly scares and missing lovers to shocking discoveries and the reappearance of some familiar faces.

She revealed in a recent interview with Soap Opera Digest that The Powers That Be wanted to kill off her character for a while.

She admitted that she was well aware that she could have been replaced.

She was relieved that they had decided against it.

She attributes her “freedom” on the show today to this decision.

In doing so, she contributed to the development of Ciara as a character.

“They didn’t want to lose me,” she explained.

“Because if I don’t book something else, God help me.”

But, in the end, they wanted to keep me as much as possible.”

Despite her recurring role on Days of Our Lives, Konefal expressed her commitment to the show.

She expressed her delight at the storylines that have been presented to her and expressed her eagerness to take them to the next level.

She also stated that she enjoyed the “Mar-Devil” stories.

She was “overjoyed” that they were not only revisiting such a classic storyline, but that she would be a part of it in upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes.

Konefal also talked about what fans can expect from the ‘Cin’ ship in the upcoming episodes.

She declared, “The devil is after me.”

“Because it… the devil is keeping me safe.”

