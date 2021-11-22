Odell Beckham Jr. is a wide receiver who plays for the New York Giants

Odell Beckham Jr. and his girlfriend Lauren Wood are expecting a baby!

On Sunday, the 28-year-old model and fitness trainer announced her pregnancy on Instagram by posting photos from the couple’s maternity shoot.

The three-photo carousel was captioned “Ilyilyily” by the Texas native.

Wood’s blazer has been cropped to show her bare baby bump in the black-and-white photos.

In all three photos, the 29-year-old NFL player cradles Wood’s baby bump from behind, with the two beaming in the final shot.

Lauren Wood (@lolowood_) shared this article.

The couple’s famous friends and family, including Gabrielle Union of LA’s Finest, Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony, Nazanin Mandi, and Victoria’s Secret’s Chanel Iman, all expressed their love and congratulations on Wood’s post. Grandpa-to-be Odell Beckham Sr. commented on Wood’s post and shared it to his own Instagram page, writing, “LOVE IT WHHHAAAA.”

Although the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver hasn’t announced the news on Instagram, he did comment on his partner’s post, writing, “Can’t wait baby!”

To the soon-to-be parents, many congratulations!

