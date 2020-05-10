‘Off-grid’ mother likens lockdown to a ‘Nazi regime’ and REFUSES to clap for the NHS

An ‘off-grid’ mother-of-three has likened lockdown to a ‘Nazi regime’ and claims her family refuse to clap for the NHS because she disapproves of medics using ventilators to treat Covid-19 patients.

Adele Allen, 36, who lives in Brighton with her husband Matt, slammed hardworking doctors and nurses on her Facebook page – The Unconventional Parent – accusing them of attention-seeking by sharing videos of dance routines to social media.

She also accused NHS staff of putting Covid 19 on death certificates when ‘people died of other conditions’.

Adele – whose daughter famously urinated on the floor during an appearance on This Morning in 2016 – wrote: ‘Our family do not clap for the NHS, here’s why….

‘I am very pro NHS, so please don’t beat me up about this, I know from some people who work at the NHS in hospitals, that they’re not allowed to speak to the media about Covid-19 and what’s happening in hospitals. That rings alarm bells for me.

‘The NHS staff are routinely putting Covid patients on ventilators, which have been identified by numerous high-ranking whistleblower doctors as the perilously wrong treatment.

‘The aggressive, invasive intubations of the ventilation process traumatise the lungs and induce heart arrhythmias. Most ventilated patients die.

‘The NHS staff are also putting Covid-19 on death certificates when people died of other conditions; when they haven’t been tested for it, and against the express wishes of the patient’s families.

‘Rather than expressing sensitivity and compassion that most of the country’s lives have been thrown into catastrophe and ruin (unlike their own), and that chronically ill people are being turned away from empty hospitals and denied crucial treatments, many NHS staff choose, instead, to make dance videos, and load them onto social media, looking for yet more attention and applause.

‘If you think these are the qualifications of “heroes” who deserve national worship, think again.’

Speaking to Fabulous Digital, Adele admitted her family is flouting the current government restrictions by going out more than once a day – claiming it’s an overreaction to the pandemic.

Her family go to the park, shops, visit their allotment and walk their dog, while Matt swims in the sea every morning.

She argued she should pay less council tax because they are unable to use facilities such as parks and libraries, and urged people to get out ‘in nature’ and ‘enjoy the sunshine’.

‘Activity is important for people,’ she told the publication. ‘It helps them and to take it away is appalling – like living in a Nazi regime.’

She also took issue with police preventing people from sunbathing and said she would interject if she saw an officer telling someone to stop.

Writing on her Instagram account, Adele – who is jobless – said her three children Ulysses, nine, Ostara, four, and Kai, 18 months, are ‘fortnuate to be blessed with a lovely garden’.

She added: ‘As for all public parks being closed, the council can expect my council tax contribution to be reduced accordingly whilst this episode of the Hunger Games continues… Enjoy the sunshine everyone.’

Adele disapproves of medication and has not vaccinated any of her children – and she admitted it’s very unlikely she’d consider a coronavirus vaccine.

‘I just don’t think it’s necessary,’ she said. ‘The body has its own immune system and I trust in that.

‘In fact, the coronavirus vaccine is the least likely vaccine I would consider as it has been rushed through development and missed important stages of safety testing.

‘My family are not big pharma’s guinea pigs and neither should anyone else’s be.’

Adele added that she would only take her children to hospital in the event of an ’emergency’ which she felt she could not handle herself.

Last year the family appeared on a Stacey Dooley documentary, during which the star stayed at their three bedroom council property for three days.

Matt told how he earns around £60 a week for teaching yoga while his wife, who once ran a yoga centre of mothers and children, said she is having a break and concentrating on raising her three children.

He said: ‘We are proud of what we do. We live very, very frugally. We don’t use the schools, doctors, hospitals. We grow our own food and we try to contribute by doing volunteer work and helping people.’

The couple home school their three children, but are not ‘stifled’ by the idea of them reaching particular milestones such as when they are able to read or write.

Adele also believes in extended breastfeeding – with Ulysses continuing until he was five.