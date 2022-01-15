Official Relationship Timeline for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

The Official Relationship Timeline of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

An unexpected love story.

The relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may have shocked fans in 2021, but the couple hasn’t slowed down in 2022.

In October 2021, eight months after her divorce from Kanye West, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was linked to the Saturday Night Live star for the first time.

(North and Chicago, as well as Saint and Psalm, are the children of the former couple, who married in 2014.)

While Kardashian and Davidson have been friendly in the past — he even called Kimye the “cutest couple” after the spouses attended Kid Cudi’s birthday dinner in 2019 — the KKW Beauty mogul bonded with the Set It Up actor when she hosted SNL.

“He was a true professional the entire time they rehearsed and in between takes,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “But afterward, things got flirty.”

“They exchanged numbers, and Pete asked Kim if she wanted to hang out sometime, which she immediately agreed to.”

Kardashian and Davidson were spotted on a series of dinner dates after a group Halloween outing.

She was “falling for” him by mid-November 2021, according to an insider.

“When they’re together, everything flows well,” the source said.

As the feud between the two intensified, West made a series of public appeals to win Kardashian back.

In addition, the rapper claims he was not served with divorce papers.

After that, the author of Selfish filed paperwork to be declared legally single in the midst of his divorce proceedings.

“Pete is unconcerned about Kanye attempting to rekindle his relationship with Kim,” a source told Us in December 2021.

“He’s a laid-back guy who understands what you’re going through.

They’re madly in love.”

“Kim dating Pete” is something West “absolutely despises,” according to the source.

“He’s envious,” Julia Fox said of the Grammy winner.

A timeline of Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship can be found here:

