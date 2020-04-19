OJ Simpson goes golfing in backyard for TikTok debut as he goes stir crazy at home during quarantine

OJ Simpson has taken surprisingly well to social media for a man who was locked up for nearly a decade.

The controversial figure joined Twitter last year, just before the 25th anniversary of wife Nicole Brown Simpson’s murder.

He recently joined yet another popular app, making his TikTok debut with a trending meme while going stir crazy in quarantine.

The 72-year-old shared a montage of his daily activities in isolation, set to Bored in the House by Jeremy.

It started with him watching TV, before playing some putt putt in his living room and working out with a resistance band.

He then dusted some photos and put away some clothes before taking the golf to the backyard and nursing a bottle of Jack Daniels back in front of the TV.

It appears he wasn’t joking last month when he said he’d go crazy if golf courses were closed amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

OJ posted a video to Twitter, saying: ‘I think for some of the older guys, that golf is their only exercise, I think it’s gonna hurt them if you start closing all the golf courses.

‘I’m just saying. And if you do close them, you better open up some insane asylum. Get me a bed, cause I know if I can’t play gold in the next month, I’m gonna go crazy.’

His TikTok debut comes almost a year after joining Twitter, which caused a bit of an uproar at the time.

The Juice launched his account with a video introduction, saying: ‘I got a little getting even to do.’

He’d previously served nine years for armed robbery and kidnapping, before he was granted parole in 2017.

But OJ is most notorious for being tried for the murders of wife Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994, for which he was acquitted in criminal court, but found guilty in a civil trial.