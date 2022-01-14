‘Ok, Humidity,’ Jennifer Aniston says about her make-up-free face and natural hair.

‘Ok, Humidity,’ Jennifer Aniston says of her makeup-free face and natural hair.

Jennifer Aniston may have some of the most recognizable hair in the industry, but even the 52-year-old actress can’t escape the effects of humidity.

Fans can’t get enough of the Morning Show star’s relatability, as she shared a frizzy-haired, fresh-faced, about-to-jump-in-the-shower selfie on Instagram on Thursday, January 13 — and fans can’t get enough of it.

Because, yes, even Jennifer Aniston suffers from “humidity hair.”

“Okay, Humidity… Let’s goo….,” she captioned the photo, tagging her newly launched haircare line Lolavie in the process.

Famous friends jumped into the comments section in no time.

“Sexy bed hair,” Ali Wentworth wrote, while Sara Foster said, “Honestly, I’m very into it.” Octavia Spencer called her natural locks “beautiful,” and Reese Witherspoon endorsed her with a string of heart eye emojis.

Fans were quick to point out that the frizzy-haired moment is reminiscent of Monica Gellar’s [Courteney Cox] battle with humidity in season 9’s “The One in Barbados” episode.

“Still no competition for Monica,” one follower wrote, while another tagged Cox and added, “IT’S THE HUMIDITY!”

Thankfully, thanks to Aniston’s stellar Lolavie haircare line, going from big and bold to silky smooth is a breeze.

In September 2021, the actress debuted her line, which currently includes two items.

The Glossing Detangler, priced at (dollar)25, was her first release.

Aniston also released the Perfecting Leave-In, which costs (dollar)29.

The star’s frizz-fighting secret weapon contains a super fruit complex, chia seeds, and other ingredients that keep hair hydrated and smooth.

The actress’s foray into the world of beauty was unexpected.

She teased on Instagram in early September 2021, sharing a photo of the back of her head, that she had “something coming.”

She announced her brand a few days later.

“Hello, world! I’d like to introduce you to @Lolavie.”

This project has been in the works for a long time, and I’m really excited about it.

