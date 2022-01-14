Olajuwon Is Afraid Katina Will Judge His Past

Will Olajuwon’s playboy ways catch up with him? In January, the Married at First SightSeason 14 cast member married Katina.

The Lifetime reality show has 12 episodes.

However, he is concerned that his past will prove to be a stumbling block in his new marriage.

Olajuwon, 29, isn’t afraid to talk about his troubled past.

In his younger days, he admitted to being a player and meeting women under a false name.

He now claims to be ready to start a family.

He said, “I’m ready for the next chapter.”

He was paired with Katina, who is 29 years old, by the Married at First Sight experts.

She’s always wanted to get married and start a family, but none of her previous relationships worked out.

One of her fears is being cheated on again.

Some fans are concerned that unless Olajuwon has truly changed, their marriage will fail.

Olajuwon is well aware that his past may be a source of contention for his future wife.

“When I was in college, I used to run around, do whatever I wanted, play with whoever I wanted, and I didn’t give a damn about anyone else’s feelings except my own,” he said.

Now he’s worried that his youthful misdeeds will have an impact on his future relationship with Katina, his Married at First Sight bride.

“What if I messed with someone she knows and she can’t get over my past?” he wondered.

Nonetheless, Olajuwon, who sobbed as he walked down the aisle, is optimistic that things will work out with Katina.

“I hope she gets the sense that I’m serious about this,” he said.

“I wish for a happily ever after.”

Olajuwon claims he is prepared for marriage.

However, he may be expecting too much from his wife.

He desires a traditional marriage in which his wife prepares his dinner every night.

His family and friends worry that if he wants his marriage to succeed, he’ll have to lower his high expectations.

During the ceremony, the officiant read a statement from Olajuwon’s loved ones and said, “I hope you’re no stranger to the kitchen.”

Katina’s expression – and her family’s laughter –

