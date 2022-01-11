Oleysa Rulin, who played Kelsi in High School Musical, is unrecognizable 16 years later from her geeky role.

REMEMBER Kelsi from High School Musical? She was the talented pianist and glasses-wearing geek, but she’s almost unrecognizable now, 16 years later.

In 2006, you couldn’t go anywhere without hearing kids singing “We’re all in this together” and “Breaking Free,” two of the most popular kid’s movies of all time.

While Sharpay Evans, played by Ashley Tinsdale, was the Queen Bee of the school, the music was composed by Kelsi Nielsen, a young prodigy composer.

Kelsi, who preferred to stay out of the spotlight and instead take her place behind the piano, was unlike the other members of the school.

But it appears that actress Oleysa Rulin has changed a lot in the 16 years since Disney’s hit TV show-turned-films first hit our screens.

Olyesa’s most recent Instagram photos would put Ashely Tinsdale and Vanessa Hudgens, who played Gabriella Montez in the film, to shame.

Following her role as Kelsi, the Russian-born actress went on to star in a number of other movies, including Major Movie Star, in which she co-starred with Jessica Simpson.

She played Calista Secor in the TV series Powers from 2015 to 2016, and Zasha Gagarin in NCIS: Los Angeles is her most recent TV appearance.

When she’s not acting, Olesya writes and is the author of Hounds of Love, a collection of poems that “takes readers on a journey of raw love and course heartbreak.”

Her Instagram page shows her and her husband, Joseph Noel Pauline, renovating and decorating their home in 2021.