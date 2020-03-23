Olga Kurylenko Says She Has “Completely Recovered” After Coronavirus Diagnosis

UPDATE: On Sunday, March 22, Olga Kurylenko took to Instagram to share that she has “completely recovered” after testing positive for Coronavirus.

“Happy Mother’s Day! #mothersday P.S. I have completely recovered,” Olga wrote to her fans. “To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache. The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week I felt totally fine.”

“Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day! I’m fine!” Olga continued. “And now I’m just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son.”

_____

UPDATE: On Wednesday, Olga Kurylenko took to social media with an update on her progress and to answer questions after testing positive for coronavirus. “Hello everyone! I’m feeling better today. My fever is gone!,” she wrote to fans. “I hear people can’t figure out where I currently am. I’m in London! How do I know it’s coronavirus and not just a flu? I did a test for coronavirus which came back positive. What are the medicines that doctors prescribed as treatment? NONE! I was told to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain.” The actress also listed vitamins and supplements she takes to strengthen her immune system, noting they do not cure coronavirus. “Good luck everyone!” she concluded.

_____________________________________

Olga Kurylenko has tested positive for coronavirus.

The actress, who starred in the James Bond film Quantum of Solace, confirmed the news to her fans on social media overnight. Along with a photo of her window, Olga wrote to her followers, “Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms.”

The 40-year-old star went on to tell her fans, “Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!”

This news comes just days after fellow stars Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shared that they had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” Hanks told his Instagram followers last week. “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed,” Hanks continued. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

Hanks also promised that they would keep fans updated, which they have been.

As they remain in isolation, Wilson tweeted, “From here on out, the only Corona I want is from Mexico and you drink it.”

Wilson has also shared a “Quarantunes” playlist, which you can check out HERE.