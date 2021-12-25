Oliva Munn and John Mulaney Debut Adorable First Photo and Name for Their Newborn Son

On Christmas Eve, Oliva Munn and John Mulaney revealed the name of their baby boy, who was born a day before Thanksgiving.

A photo of Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s newborn son was shared by Olivia Munn and John Mulaney just hours before Christmas.

The couple, who recently welcomed their first child together, shared a special photo of their baby boy on Instagram.

The photo shows Olivia and John’s baby boy, who is wrapped in a cozy blanket and wearing a baby blue beanie, sleeping peacefully.

The new parents also revealed their baby boy’s unique name alongside the first-ever photo of their bundle of joy.

On Christmas Eve, December 24, the stand-up comedian captioned his Instagram post, “Meet Malcolm Hip Mulaney.”

“He has the rest of his life ahead of him.

I’m in love with him and his whole thing, and he hasn’t even tried seltzer yet.

“Best wishes for the holidays.”

“My Golden Ox baby,” the X-Men: Apocalypse actress wrote on her Instagram account.

Mulaney, Malcolm Hip.

“Merry Christmas!”

The couple did not provide any additional information about their baby boy, such as his birth date.

Olivia gave birth in November, according to People and TMZ.

Just one day before Thanksgiving, on November 24th.

The birth of Olivia and John’s baby boy comes just over two months after the Big Mouth actor announced his pregnancy.

“I went to Los Angeles in the spring and met and began dating a wonderful woman named Olivia—Olivia Munn,” John revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September.

“I’m going to have a child.”

We’re both ecstatic.”

Olivia finally addressed the rumors about her pregnancy in mid-November.

“I feel vulnerable, and it makes me want to…just turn everything off,” she told The Los Angeles Times.

“I’d rather shut that door and focus on myself and my child.”

“My brain hasn’t been able to settle because there’s just a constant feeling that you’re doing it wrong,” she continued.

People tell me that when the baby arrives, you’ll figure it out.

But that doesn’t take away the anxiety I’m experiencing right now.”

In the same interview, the Predator actress revealed some unusual information…

