Olivia Culpo claims she was told to “put on a blouse” before boarding a flight by American Airlines.

Olivia Culpo claims she was told to “put a blouse on” before boarding a flight by American Airlines.

A surprising source of contention.

Olivia Culpo got herself into some hot water at the airport recently because of her outfit.

On Thursday, January 13, the former Miss Universe, 29, was on her way to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey and sister Aurora Culpo when she was asked to change her clothes.

“Take a look at her.

She has a lovely appearance.

Aurora said in an Instagram Story she shared on Thursday, “She looks appropriate.”

“They summon her to the desk and inform her that she must put on a blouse in order to board the plane.

Is that not a little messed up?”

The actress wore a long black cardigan with a black sports bra and bike shorts.

She borrowed a gray hoodie from her beau, 25, to meet the airline’s requirements.

Aurora shared a photo of the NFL player sitting with his arms tucked inside his T-shirt after the group boarded the plane successfully.

In a caption, she joked, “When you freeze bc your lady dress inappropriate AF.”

“Exactly how Titanic’s Jack died.”

Olivia, on the other hand, remained composed, making friends with another woman at the gate who wore a similar outfit that exposed a portion of her midriff.

She joked on Instagram, reposting her sister’s video, “Leave it to Aurora to cause a commotion.”

“Hide me,” she says.

Aurora changed her mind about her sister’s clothing when the group arrived in Mexico, thanks to an unusual sleepwear choice.

Instead of a simple nightshirt or pajama set, the former Miss USA wore a ruffled miniskirt and a matching crop top to bed.

“Just wanted to say that I am officially on American Airlines’ side and that I will no longer support my sister in any of her wardrobe endeavors,” Aurora wrote in another Instagram Story.

“Because she has demonstrated to me that she is completely incapable of putting together an outfit that is suitable for any occasion.”

Sophia Culpo and her boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, joined the siblings on the trip.

The Culpo sisters collaborated to design the Culpos x INC clothing collection for Macy’s in 2020, marking their first time working together as a family.

They did this a lot when they were younger.

