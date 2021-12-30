Olivia Jade Attends a Lakers Game in Los Angeles, Pharrell Williams Attends a Chanel Dinner in Miami

Pharrell Williams Attends a Chanel Dinner in Miami, Olivia Jade Attends a Lakers Game in Los Angeles

This month was a busy one for celebrities.

Read about the A-listers’ recent activities from New York City to Hollywood and everywhere in between.

At Jungle Plaza in the Miami Design District in Miami, Florida, Pharrell Williams attended a dinner hosted by Chanel to celebrate Es Devlin’s Five Echoes.

Carrie Underwood made her Las Vegas debut at Resorts World Las Vegas’ new 5,000-seat world-class theater, where she premiered REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency.

Olivia Jade went to see the Los Angeles Lakers take on the New York Knicks.

The PrettyLittleThing x Lakers partnership was celebrated at a Boston Celtics game in Los Angeles, California.

Lori Harvey attended the Dundas x REVOLVE Holiday Dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood, California, hosted by Peter Dundas and Evangelo Bousis to celebrate the brand’s holiday collection.

Frederic Aspiras, Lady Gaga’s hairstylist, teamed up with Joico to present a special screening of House of Gucci at The London in West Hollywood.

This holiday season, Aritzia distributed 4,000 warm winter coats worth over (dollar)1 million to people in need across North America.

Born This Way Foundation, Stonewall Community Foundation, Cause We Care Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada, Urban Native Youth Association, and YWCA Canada were among the Aritzia CommunityTM partner organizations that received (dollar)10 from every purchase made on Giving Tuesday (up to a maximum of (dollar)250,000).

Amanda Seyfried is the new face of Lancome’s Renergie HCF Triple Serum, which contains Hyaluronic Acid, C(plus) Niacinamide, and Ferulic Acid.

Sydney Sweeney was present at the Jonathan Simkhai x Saks Fifth Avenue Cocktail and Dinner Party in Hollywood, California, to celebrate the launch of Jonathan Simkhai Footwear.

At The Roof at The West Hollywood EDITION, Alessandra Ambrosio and Stewart Shining hosted the Alessandra by Stewart Shining book launch.

In Rancho Mirage, California, David Emerson and Alexandra Trejo of Compass have listed Bing Crosby’s former home for (dollar)4.5 million.

The JFK Wing, a casita on the property, was a favorite getaway spot for John F Kennedy.

At Faena Beach in Miami Beach, Chanel celebrated the 100th anniversary of Chanel N°5 with an intimate cocktail party and The Right Number Light Show.

Drew Barrymore enjoyed Quorn’s Meatless Roast while celebrating the holidays.

