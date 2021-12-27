Olivia Jade claimed she once put Tom Felton on hold for one reason.

Olivia Jade revealed that she once put Tom Felton on hold for one reason.

Olivia Jade is a social media personality and the daughter of Lori Loughlin, a famous actress.

She also drew a lot of attention in 2019 for her role in the college admissions scandal.

As a result, she receives messages from people all over the world on a regular basis.

Olivia Jade also gets DMs from celebrities, such as Tom Felton, who plays Harry Potter.

She recently revealed, however, that she had actually put Felton on read.

Olivia Jade was a frequent user of social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter prior to the college admissions scandal.

She slowed down her posting after the scandal broke.

She hasn’t tweeted since 2020, but she’s still active on Instagram and TikTok.

Olivia Jade, on the other hand, recently revealed that she does read DMs.

On E!’s Down in the DMs, she admitted, “I read my DMs way too much.”

“I probably check my DMs four or five times a week.”

It’s a disaster.

“I shouldn’t spend so much time reading my DMs.”

Olivia Jade occasionally responds to some messages while scrolling through her DMs.

“I try to answer questions,” she explained, “especially if I know the answer.”

“Like, ‘Where are those shoes from?’ I’ll say, ‘They’re from this place.’ I’m not the best at responding, but I’m really good at reading people.”

Olivia Jade told E! that she once received a Direct Message from Tom Felton, who plays Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films.

Olivia Jade apologized before sharing the DM, “I’m sorry I’m going to expose you, but I think you’re probably a really nice person.”

“Hello, mate,” Felton allegedly wrote to her.

He also threw in a snake emoji for good measure.

Slytherin House, of which Draco is a member, is represented by snakes in the Harry Potter franchise.

Olivia Jade, on the other hand, did not respond because she did not understand the reference.

“I haven’t seen the Harry Potter movies,” she explained, “so I didn’t get the joke.”

“I didn’t respond, and now I’ve just revealed that I saw it and didn’t respond, which is also rude of me.”

I believe most people would understand and be interested in it.

All I need to do now is watch more movies.”

