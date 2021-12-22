Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi Have Been Out on a Couple of Dates: Why Are They ‘Keeping It Casual’? Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi Have Been Out on a Couple of Dates: Why Are They ‘Keeping It Casual’?

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi are “enjoying hanging out together” as relationship rumors swirl, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

Fans speculated whether the Dancing With the Stars alum, 22, and the Euphoria actor, 24, were more than just friends after they were seen grabbing coffee together in Los Angeles.

According to the insider, the couple “has been on some dates,” but are “keeping it casual” for the time being.

Us Weekly reported last month that Elordi had broken up with Kaia Gerber after a year of dating.

In August, Giannulli confirmed that she and on-again, off-again boyfriend Jackson Guthy had broken up, telling fans during an Instagram Q&A that she was “indeed” single.

The Kissing Booth star and the influencer are taking things slowly, even though they’re having a good time imagining what could be.

“They both just got out of relationships,” a source tells Us. “They’re not rushing into anything serious.”

“It’s going well so far, and they’re sparking.”

The Australian actor recently discussed how his relationship with Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Rande Gerber’s daughter, helped him adjust to dating in the spotlight.

He told Men’s Health in an interview published on Monday, December 20, that she “handles herself wonderfully publicly.” The interview was conducted before the couple split up.

“[She] taught me how to deal with it and just be whatever I wanted to be about it, you know?”

While the former couple tried to keep their relationship under wraps, the 20-year-old model made an unusual comment about Elordi during an interview with Vogue shortly before their split.

“Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” she said in the June-July 2021 cover story.

“Lust is touching or wanting other people, but love is actually seeing someone.”

For her part, Giannulli reconnected with Guthy in August 2019, three months after Us revealed the couple had broken up following reports of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s involvement in the college admissions scandal.

(Both the actress, 57, and the designer, 58, are 57 years old.)

