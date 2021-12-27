Olivia Jade Giannulli praises her mother Lori Loughlin’s dance moves in a hilarious TikTok video, saying, “Cute AF.”

Olivia Jade Giannulli shared a photo of her family’s holiday celebration, which included Lori Loughlin.

On Sunday, December 26, the YouTuber, 22, posted a TikTok video in which she put her relatives on the spot as part of the viral “You’re a Jerk” trend.

“Dad refused to take part, but I believe he would have received a 1010 if he had.”

“Mossimo Giannulli, Merry Christmas,” she captioned the photo.

Olivia Jade then went on to “rate her family’s jerks,” giving herself a 10 out of 10 for “doing the moves correctly,” according to the video.

Bella Giannulli, who was “a little stiff” as she showed off her moves in the video, was also featured.

The 57-year-old Full House alum, on the other hand, received the highest mark.

“Mom: 10010 cute af and surprisingly did it kind of right,” the California native teased as Loughlin tried the trend in her kitchen while dressed in sweatpants and a flannel top.

Best wishes for the holidays.

New Boyz – You’re a Jerk