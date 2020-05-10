Olivia Jades Says She’s “Blessed” to Be Lori Loughlin’s Daughter in Mother’s Day Post

Just days after a setback in her legal battle surrounding the college admissions scandal, Lori Loughlin has received support in the form of love and admiration from her daughter, Olivia Jade.

In a post shared to Instagram with some throwback photos, Jade gushed over her relationship with the former Full House star.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there,” Jade wrote. “Thank you God for mine!!!! You are my best friend and have held my hand every day for 20 years making it look like motherhood is an easy job.”

“You are one of a kind,” she continued. “I love you so so so much & cannot wait to give you all the love in the world today & forever. Thank you for being you. You are the most special person to me. I am so blessed to be your daughter and so proud to call you mom. I LOVE YOU.”

Moreover, Bella Giannulli also shared some kind words about the Fuller House alum.

“The strength mothers’ have is unparalleled, I think they might be the closest thing we have to superheroes,” her post began, alongside throwback pics of her and Lori. “Happy Mother’s Day Mama, I love you. I’m so proud to be your daughter today & everyday.”

Olivia and Bella’s heartfelt post about their mother comes a few weeks after there was a major update in Lori’s college admissions scandal trial.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Loughlin’s request to throw out charges against her in the college admissions scandal was declined on Friday.

And back in April, photos were revealed by federal prosecutors who allege that the images of Loughlin’s daughters posing on an indoor rowing machine were used to help gain admission to the University of Southern California.

According to an E! News source, Jade was “extremely embarrassed” when the photos came to light.

The source also said that Jade is forgiving and trying to move forward despite the disruption the scandal has caused her personal life.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are slated to go to trial on October 5, 2020. Both are facing multiple charges including conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. They have pled not guilty to all charges.