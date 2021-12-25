Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have revealed the name of their newborn son, as well as the first picture of him.

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have revealed the name of their newborn son, as well as the first photo of him.

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s baby boy has been seen for the first time.

The stars also revealed the name they intend to give their first child.

On Instagram, Olivia, 41, posted a photo of the baby sleeping in a big blanket while wearing a tiny blue cap.

The Office Party star captioned, “My Golden Ox baby.”

“Wishing you all the best for the holidays.”

On her most recent post, she disabled comments, making it impossible for fans to respond.

John captioned the photo, “Meet Malcolm Hip Mulaney.”

He still has the rest of his life ahead of him.

Seltzer is something he’s never had.”

He went on to say, “I’m completely smitten with him and his entire package.”

“Happy Holidays!” exclaims the narrator.

This comes just a month after it was revealed that the couple had a secret baby boy just before Thanksgiving.

Olivia gave birth to her and John’s child on November 24 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

When John, 39, appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers two months ago, he made his relationship with Olivia public, as well as the news that the two were expecting a child.

In the spring of 2021, they allegedly began dating.

In the episode, he said, “I went to Los Angeles in the spring and met and began dating a wonderful woman named Olivia – Olivia Munn.”

“We’re also expecting a baby together…”

“I’m going to have a child.”

Both of us are overjoyed.”

The former Saturday Night Live writer entered a Pennsylvania rehab facility for a 60-day cocaine and alcohol addiction treatment program in December 2020.

According to Page Six, following his time in rehab, John filed for divorce from his wife Anna Marie Tendler in February.

In July, he officially filed for divorce after six years of marriage.

Through a spokesperson, Anna, an artist, photographer, and writer, said, “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage.”

“I wish him strength and success as he continues his recovery.”

Following his rehab, John returned to the stage in May with a five-day residency at the City Winery in Manhattan, which was completely sold out.

Anna recently posted a photo of herself sitting in front of a mirror wearing a long, loose-fitting dress on Instagram, which appeared to be a dig at her ex-husband.

The spiral staircase and floral wallpaper in the background, as well as her reflection in the mirror, were captured in the photograph.

She captioned the photo with “Norman Fg Rockwell,” a reference to the hit song…

