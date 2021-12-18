Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Welcomed Their First Child in Private

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Welcomed Their First Child in Secret

Olivia Munn gave birth to her first child with comedian John Mulaney, according to sources.

The new parents have not commented on the news, but they are said to have privately welcomed the new arrival last month.

Munn gave birth to a baby boy in November, according to Harper’s Bazaar via MSN.

24th of January 2021

Sources told TMZ that the news was true.

Munn, for example, kept much of her pregnancy a secret until early November, when she gave a round of interviews for her film Violet.

She gushed about Mulaney, discussed pregnancy insecurities, and resisted the urge to defend their relationship against false narratives.

Some rumors and fan theories suggested Munn already had the baby at the time, but those rumors died down when photos of her out and about, still pregnant, surfaced.

She appeared to be only a few days away from giving birth at the time.

According to a TMZ report published Friday, comedian John Mulaney and actress Olivia Munn welcomed a baby boy last month. https:t.coDfXzzle00u

Munn and Mulaney’s relationship was revealed in May of 2021, and it caused a bit of a stir.

Mulaney’s divorce was only a few days old when People reported that the new couple was “taking things slowly.”

By the end of May, DeuxMoi had received anonymous gossip submissions implying that Munn was pregnant with Mulaney’s child.

Mulaney allegedly filed for divorce from Anna Marie Tendler in July.

He also announced Munn’s pregnancy in September.

Mulaney, for example, entered rehab in December 2020 and stayed until February 2021.

On social media, some fans expressed concerns that pursuing a new relationship so soon after recovery could cause problems.

Mulaney, on the other hand, seemed to silence the rumor mill when he announced the pregnancy on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“I got into this really beautiful relationship with someone incredible,” he told Seth Meyers, his host and personal friend.

“Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery,” he later added.

W9k2OcvddbW9k2OcvddbW9k2OcvddbW9k2OcvddbW

Mulaney announced his From Scratch tour would keep him on the road for the majority of 2021 following his stint in rehab.

He added more dates in December and will be on the road again from March to July 2022.

based on