Olivia Munn Opens Up About Her Breastfeeding Battles After 8 Weeks of Trying

Olivia Munn is speaking out about a problem that many mothers face: breastfeeding.

On Wednesday, the 41-year-old actress shared on Instagram Stories that she has struggled to produce enough milk to breastfeed her and John Mulaney’s son, Malcolm, in the eight weeks since they welcomed him.

“I’ve taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, and tinctures, and worked with two lactation consultants in the last eight weeks.”

“Hard,” she captioned a photo of herself looking frustrated.

“Any other moms taking allll the supplements, teas, and tinctures yet barely make milk?” she wrote alongside a photo of the many supplements she’s tried in an attempt to boost her supply.

“At least someone is making good use of my breastfeeding pillow,” Munn wrote alongside a photo of her dog cuddling up to the breastfeeding pillow.

(Side note: Breastfeeding is extremely difficult, especially if your supply is low.)”

On Christmas Eve, Munn revealed the birth of her son, Malcolm Hip Mulaney.

