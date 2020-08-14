Olivia Munn says a mystery ex was ‘the worst at sex’ after splits from Aaron Rodgers and Tucker Roberts

OLIVIA Munn said a mystery ex was “the worst at sex” after her notable splits from Aaron Rodgers and Tucker Roberts.

The actress recently sat down with comedian Whitney Cummings on her podcast Good for You and opened up about a certain ex that didn’t exactly meet her needs.

Olivia said: “I have this one boyfriend, in particular, that was just the worst, the worst at just having sex.

“In fact, he went down on me twice during the years we were together, and I asked him once and said, ‘Why don’t you ever go down? By the way, I don’t want you to. But I’m just wondering why because I feel like most guys I can’t get out of my vagina and I’m like you have to fake it all the time.’”

The former G4 TV host then hinted that the unknown ex may have been gay.

She said: “He’s like, ‘Well, I just haven’t had a lot of, you know, experience doing it.’

“And I was like, ‘Oh.’ And that’s when I was also like, ‘Um, he may like Benton [Whitney’s male podcast producer] instead,’ you know? It might be his kind of game and stuff.”

Olivia, 40, added that “it was a dark relationship,” and revealed that this particular person always wanted to have sex with the “lights out” and not facing her so “you don’t have to see that it’s a girl.”

She said: “I didn’t put all those pieces together until later. First of all, I got evidence about something, and then I put the other pieces together. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what all that [was].’”

The Predator star has had notable relationships in the past, including dating the NFL quarterback, 36, from 2014 to 2017.

Olivia also parted ways with her last boyfriend, Tucker, as reps previously confirmed to Us Weekly that she and the Philadelphia Fusion president broke up at the end of 2019.

The former pair met in 2018.

This isn’t the first time that Olivia has opened up about her personal life, she also revealed that she doesn’t see herself with kids.

She told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year: “I have two dogs, two cats, so that’s a lot just with the animals. I don’t have kids.

“I mean, honestly, it’s a lot. I can’t imagine.

“I’ve really come to a realization with myself that I’m already in my happily ever after. And if I want to have kids or want to get married then I’ll do that, but it has to add to my life, you know? Everything has to add to my life.”