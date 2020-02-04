Olivia Munn Says She Was Working With Kobe Bryant To Help “Kids Be Less Afraid of Death”

It’s never easy to say goodbye.

Kobe Bryant‘s tragic passing in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning shocked the world. Many of the stars closest family and friends have taken to social media to express their heartbreak and pain over the devastating loss, and now, actress Olivia Munn is the latest star to share a personal memory from her late friend.

Munn posted photos of Bryant on Instagram revealing that the two were in the middle of discussing a project to help the younger generation. “Kobe. You were such a wonderful friend. Always positive and thoughtful and supportive and reliable and so, so bright. One of the brightest souls I’ve ever seen and I am absolutely devastated by this,” she began the touching tribute.

“We were supposed to get together this week to brainstorm more parts of the epic world you were creating at Granity Studios. You were creating a whole big world from scratch- everything from the continents to the oceans and rivers to the trees and even the leaves on the trees.”

Munn also detailed the last conversation she had with the late athlete and the ways they were planning on inspiring young kids. “The last time we talked, I told you my idea about what the night sky would be made of,” she continued. “I was inspired by friends of mine who lost their 4-year-old daughter to cancer. When explaining to their younger daughter what happened, instead of saying that her sister had died, they would tell her that ‘Billie turned into a star.’ To this day, if you ask her where her sister is, she’ll say ‘Billie étoile.'” ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

She ended with the sweetest well-wishes for her friend and his family. “We wanted to help kids be less afraid of death and tell stories of all the little and big stars….And now you’re one of them,” she wrote. “Sending all of my love to Vanessa and your daughters. ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣Rest in love my friend. I’ll look for you in the sky.”