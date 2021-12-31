Olivia Munn Shares a Heartwarming New Photo of ‘Daddy’ John Mulaney and Their Son Malcolm

Olivia Munn Posts a New Photo of ‘Daddy’ John Mulaney and Their Son Malcolm

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are adjusting well to their new role as parents.

The new mom shared a sweet photo of “daddy” and their adorable newborn son, Malcolm, just before the new year.

Munn, 41, was photographing her mother making Bánh bao, Vietnamese buns, when she decided to show off her “new recipe.” Mulaney, 39, holds their baby boy in a pot as Munn snaps the funny photo.

The actress captioned the Instagram Story on Thursday, “Lol daddy’s new Bánh bao recipe.”

The second photo is of little Malcolm, with the words “adora-bao” written on his face.

The couple, who began dating in May, welcomed their first child last month, according to multiple reports.

Last week, the couple shared the first photo of their bundle of joy, Malcolm Hip Mulaney.

“He has his whole life ahead of him,” the comedian wrote, wrapped in a cozy blanket and a baby blue beanie.

He hasn’t even attempted seltzer.

I’m completely smitten with him and his entire situation.

“Best wishes for the holidays.”

Munn also posted a photo of baby Malcolm, gushing about her “Golden Ox baby.”

In September, Mulaney announced that he and Munn were expecting a child.

Mulaney told close friend Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers, “She held my hand through that hell, and we’re having a baby, together.” Mulaney was reflecting on the past few months of challenging life events, including his divorce from ex Anna Marie Tendler, a drug relapse, and a stint in rehab.

Mulaney exclaimed, “I’m going to be a dad!” “I’m really — we’re both really, really happy!” he added.

