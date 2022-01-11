Olivia Munn Shares a New Photo of Her Baby Son Snuggled By John Mulaney

Olivia Munn Posts a New Photo of Her Baby Son Being Snuggled By His Father John Mulaney

John Mulaney is literally embracing fatherhood with his son snuggles.

Last month, the 39-year-old comedian welcomed his son, Malcolm Hip Mulaney, into the world with his girlfriend, Olivia Munn.

Munn, 41, shared a new photo of Mulaney with his son on Monday.

Malcolm’s blue eyes look up, presumably at the family’s Christmas tree, which is visible in a reflection in the photo, as the former Saturday Night Live writer holds up the little guy and kisses him on the neck.

“(And yep, our Christmas tree is still up),” Munn captioned the photo.

Since the birth of their newest member, the family has spent a lot of time together.

“Lol Daddy’s new bánh bao recipe,” Munn previously wrote alongside photos of Mulaney holding Malcolm in a cooking pot.

“Meet Malcolm Hip Mulaney,” Mulaney wrote on Christmas Eve when announcing his son’s arrival.

He has the rest of his life ahead of him.

He still hasn’t tried seltzer.

I adore him and everything about him.

“Merry Christmas!”

