Olivia Munn took to Instagram to share a rare photo of John Mulaney holding their newborn son Malcolm over a pot.

OLIVIA Munn took to social media to share a rare photo of her baby daddy John Mulaney holding their newborn son Malcolm over a large pot in the kitchen.

John, 39, pretended to make his “new Banh Bao” recipe in an Instagram Story.

The infant looked up at his father as the comedian gently placed the infant inside a large pot.

Malcolm was dressed in a baseball onesie and was sucking on a pacifier.

Malcolm’s shirt said on the front, “Future All-Star.”

John wore a baseball cap with plaid slacks and was dressed casually.

Olivia, 41, added a smiling dumpling baby to the short clip.

She also composed “Adora-Bao.”

The face of their baby boy was first revealed in December by the couple.

The Newsroom actress shared a photo of her son sleeping in a big blanket with a tiny blue cap.

Olivia captioned the photo, “My Golden Ox baby.”

Malcolm Hip Mulaney appears in the film Malcolm Hip Mulaney as a character.

“Merry Christmas!” exclaims the narrator.

On her most recent post, she disabled comments, denying her fans the chance to express themselves.

Along with the photo, John wrote, “Meet Malcolm Hip Mulaney.”

He has the rest of his life ahead of him.

He hasn’t had a sip of seltzer yet.”

“I’m completely smitten with him and his entire package,” he continued.

“Merry Christmas,” says the narrator.

TMZ reports that Olivia and John welcomed their first child in November.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the standup comedian publicly announced his relationship with Olivia, as well as the fact that the two are expecting a child.

The two allegedly began dating in the spring of 2021.

He said in the episode, “In the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and began dating a wonderful woman named Olivia – Olivia Munn.”

“And we’re having a baby together…

“I’m going to have a child.”

Both of us are overjoyed.”

In December 2020, the former Saturday Night Live writer checked into a Pennsylvania rehab facility for treatment of cocaine and alcohol addiction.

Following his time in rehab, Page Six reported in February that John had filed for divorce from his wife Anna Marie Tendler, 36.

In July, he filed for divorce after nearly six years of marriage.

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Anna, a photographer, writer, and artist, said through a spokesperson.

“Wishing him strength and success as he continues his recovery.”

Following a course of treatment,

