Olivia Rodrigo Discusses Being a People Pleaser and How to Get Rid of It

Olivia Rodrigo Talks About Being a People Pleaser and How to Get Rid of It

While most of us were sitting on our couches during the COVID-19 pandemic, teen actor Olivia Rodrigo became an overnight sensation with worldwide recognition.

Rodrigo, an 18-year-old pop star who previously appeared in Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, recently topped the music charts with her hit single “Drivers License.”

With that fame has come apprehension about changing a personality trait that has always been a part of her.

Olivia Rodrigo claims she is ready to change her ways and stop being a people pleaser after the successful release of her debut album, Sour.

Rodrigo has become a household name almost overnight, having struck a chord with listeners of all ages.

Her debut album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Two of the singles received significant radio airplay, and the album reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

In 2016, the young actress made her Disney Channel debut in the television series Bizaardvark.

Her recent foray into mainstream music appeared to be a natural step for the talented singer.

What began as a TikTok pastime has blossomed into a lucrative career.

Rodrigo is unstoppable, according to the New Zealand Herald, who says she “flits between emo-indie rock and sad, slow songs with masterful ease.” They suggest tissues for “1 Step Forward” and “Traitor,” but “rage dance the feelings away” with “Brutal.”

Rodrigo is a frontrunner for Song of the Year at the 2022 Grammy Awards Ceremony, with three VMA awards already under her belt.

The young singer is also expected to win Best New Artist, as she competes against Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X for Best Album and Best Record of the Year, respectively.

I had so much fun making this with my brilliant friend Petra Collins, and I’m so excited it’s out in the world!!!! hope you enjoy it! pic.twitter.coma60UxdnGr5

The “Happier” singer admitted in a recent GQ interview that, while she has always been a “people pleaser,” she believes she is beginning to grow out of that personality trait.

Rodrigo explained that when she was younger, she was very agreeable, frequently saying things like, “Oh, if that’s what…

Entertainment news from Infosurhot.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

brutal music vid out now!!!! had so much fun making this with my genius friend Petra Collins and I’m so stoked it’s out in the world!!!! hope u love! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a60UxdnGr5 — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) August 23, 2021