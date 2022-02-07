Olivia Rodrigo has parted ways with her manager just weeks before her debut tour.

Olivia Rodrigo and her manager have a falling out just weeks before her debut tour.

OLIVIA Rodrigo is one of the most well-known artists on the planet right now, having seemingly risen to prominence overnight.

However, the former Disney star’s dream has taken a turn for the worse.

I can confirm that the good 4 u singer has parted ways with her manager, Kristen Smith, just weeks before her debut tour.

Her decision means she may have to embark on an international schedule without the support of a full-time team.

“Kristen aided Olivia’s international superstardom,” a music source told me.

However, cracks began to appear in such a high-pressure environment.

“Changing management is never a good idea, but switching it so close to a tour is especially inconvenient.

“Olivia, on the other hand, has been extremely professional and is concentrating on recording new music and preparing for her upcoming rehearsals.

“Her label, Interscope, is ensuring that everything stays on track.

“She’s looking for new management and weighing all of her options right now.”

Olivia’s debut tour begins on April 5 and will take her across the UK, including two sold-out shows at London’s Hammersmith Apollo in July.

Insiders tell me she will release a Deluxe Edition of her No. 1 album Sour before leaving.

“No exact date has been set for the release,” a second source said, “except that it will be before she hits the road.”

“There will be several new tracks, including at least one collaboration,” says the artist.

Olivia has shattered countless records at the age of 18.

On Spotify alone, her smash hit Drivers License was streamed 17 million times in a single day.

In addition, the song became the most successful debut No. 1 in the last half-decade.

Olivia previously stated, “It’s quite insane.” Olivia previously stated, “I never thought the single would make such an impact.”

My first single is called Driver’s License.

I had no expectations for it to chart or achieve anything.

I was ecstatic.

“As a result, the fact that it was ranked No. 1 in the world is absolutely incredible.”

None of it makes sense to me.”

After being nominated for International Artist at this year’s Brit Awards, she will have the opportunity to add another award to her resume tomorrow.

She’ll be competing against Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and Taylor Swift, who she idolizes.

With such a strong track record so early in her career, I have no doubt Olivia will have a successful year ahead of her, regardless of who manages her behind the scenes.

