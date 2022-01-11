Olivia Rodrigo Marks the One-Year Anniversary of ‘Drivers License,’ the Breakup Song That Kickstarted Her Music Career

Olivia Rodrigo Marks the 10th Anniversary of ‘Drivers License,’ Her Breakup Song

Olivia Rodrigo is one of the most popular pop stars in the world right now, thanks to her hit single “drivers license,” which she celebrated with an emotional social media post on the one-year anniversary of.

The track’s details, including who it’s about and what Rodrigo said in her anniversary post, are available below.

In January, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” was released.

She released the song as the lead single from her debut studio album, Sour, in May.

Her ex-boyfriend, Joshua Bassett, with whom she worked on the set of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, is thought to be the subject of the breakup anthem.

Rodrigo’s songwriting and vocals have been compared to Taylor Swift and Lorde by fans and critics.

At the 2022 Grammy Awards, “Drivers License” received nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance.

The song set a number of records, including Spotify’s record for most non-holiday song streams in a single day.

Rodrigo became the youngest person to debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the song, which spent eight weeks at the top.

Rodrigo’s highly successful music career is said to have begun with the song “Drivers License.”

Rodrigo marked the one-year anniversary of her debut single with an emotional Instagram post on February 8, 2022.

She posted a black-and-white video of herself playing the song and singing it.

Rodrigo captioned the video, “Happy first birthday to the little song that changed my entire life.”

“I made this video a day or two after writing my driver’s license in my living room (with a squeaky sustain pedal lol).”

The singer went on to discuss how much her life has changed since the release of the single.

“It’s crazy to think how quickly life changes. Thank you to everyone who has shown such kindness in supporting me. Music is the most magical thing in the world.”

Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) shared a post.

Rodrigo’s first hit song was inspired by Joshua Bassett, but he claims he hasn’t spoken to him since the release of “Drivers License.”

