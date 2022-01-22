Olivia Rodrigo Never Went to a Real Prom Despite Playing Nini on ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’

Olivia Rodrigo Never Went to a Real Prom Despite Playing Nini in ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’

Olivia Rodrigo never went to prom despite playing a student on Disney(plus)’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and actually attending and graduating from high school in 2021.

That is, until this artist released Sour Prom, a concert film.

Following the release of Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour, this artist created her own version of a memorable high school night.

That was Sour Prom, a 27-minute live concert film from Rodrigo’s platinum-certified debut album that included six full songs and a mashup.

It wouldn’t be prom without some sweet promposals, right?

Superfans were treated to flower bouquets and an official invitation to the Sour Prom when the pop star paid a visit to them.

Rodrigo shared videos on social media, with some fans wishing they had received the hand-delivered golden ticket.

The Sour Prom was broadcast on YouTube by fans all over the world.

Over 20 million people watched the official video for “Traitor,” and over 5 million people watched “Jealousy, Jealous.”

Rodrigo finished high school just a few weeks before SourProm.

Rodrigo revealed that she has never attended a traditional high school prom due to her busy filming schedule for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and her free time dedicated to writing music.

That was the catalyst for the creation of this concert film.

In an interview with Billboard, director Kimberly Stuckwisch said, “Since Olivia never got to go to prom, she knew she wanted to throw an event for everyone to celebrate together.”

During the same interview, director Toby L added, “Olivia still wanted to partake, albeit in her own way.”

“Olivia and I wanted to make sure it wasn’t like any other prom or high school story.”

Rodrigo shared photos of her version of the Sour Prom drive-thru experience, which included some attendees dressed up in prom dresses and suits.

“Huge thanks to everyone who made this happen and my bestiez for being in it with me,” the “Brutal” singer wrote on Instagram in one post.

Rodrigo played Nini, a student in a Disney(plus) original series.

That’s the premise of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, a mockumentary-style comedy about the lives of the drama department at a high school.

Some characters attended the homecoming dance during the first season, which took place during the fall semester.

Rodrigo’s character decided to skip the school function because she was still recovering from her recent breakup.

Season 2 is coming to a close, and there’s still a little…

